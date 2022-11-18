Read full article on original website
Related
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map
A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
Dr Disrespect Already Isn't Happy With One Warzone 2.0 Aspect
Few content creators have as much "Call of Duty" experience as Dr Disrespect. The two-time made his debut as an entertainer on YouTube uploading gameplay of the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" back in 2010. Later, he transitioned to game development, working as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," Eventually, Dr Disrespect dawned the slick mullet and signature mustache once again to become a full-time content creator playing various "Call of Duty" titles, including "Warzone," on stream. He has also dabbled in other battle royales, such as "PUBG," "Z1," and "Apex Legends."
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
The Callisto Protocol Season Pass: What's Included?
Directed by Glen Schofield of "Dead Space" fame, "The Callisto Protocol" promises an abundance of scares and terrifying set pieces that will unnerve even the most seasoned of horror gamers. Right now, the base title is slated to release across multiple platforms on December 2. But if players want more content from the get-go, they're going to have to fork out extra cash for the season pass.
Lost Ark's Latest Patch Doesn't Fix An Infuriating Bug
The shady side of Amazon Studios has been well documented over the years due to its inexperience in the gaming industry and its history of releasing products that weren't up to modern quality standards. Just a few years ago, the studio released a free-to-play shooter called "Crucible" that was so bad it was subsequently pushed back into a closed beta and eventually pulled from the market altogether (via The Verge). And though the studio has since somewhat pulled itself together and released some quality titles, there have still been issues with these games. In particular, its most popular game, "Lost Ark," is currently affected by a game-breaking bug.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Best Shiny Hunting Method
Based on early previews, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" deliver various innovations and change up the standard series formula. Back in October, "Pokémon" fans revealed the greatest excitement for exploring the new open-world Niantic has introduced to the franchise. This format offers players loads of possibilities during their journeys from trainers to Pokémon masters, though some individuals may already have a specific strategy in mind.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Catch Roaring Moon
There are 400 different Pokémon in the "Scarlet" and "Violet" Pokédex (per IGN). Trainers will find dozens of different kinds of easily catchable Pokémon swarming each of the open areas that occupy the Paldea region, but others are far more rare and difficult to come by. Some Pokémon simply have lower spawn rates while other legendary beasts can only be captured once – but there are also some only found in a specific version of the game.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0