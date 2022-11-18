Read full article on original website
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Field Artillery Museum Tours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays always comes an influx of visitors, and this holiday season Fort Sill is taking the initiative to help educate visiting families about the post. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the Field Artillery Museum’s upcoming guided tours and...
City of Lawton updated Thanksgiving trash collection hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holidays are meant to be spent with the family, and that includes city workers as well. To ensure city staff is provided with Thanksgiving off, trash collection is taking place a tad bit early for some residents. The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collections Superintendent, Jason...
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
Unit ‘re-patching’ ceremony held on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - To those who have never served in the military a patch may seem like nothing more than a piece of fabric. But to those who have or currently serve, a patch is symbol of identity and a symbol which also shows off the unit they represent.
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the holidays they were served a hot Thanksgiving-style meal. “Some for a lack of better words, but you get what you get. It’s usually eaten cold because we only have 15 minutes to eat it, so today is certainly a step up,” Muroto Bilavaye said.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home. Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21. Cameras...
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
Parks Jones Realty by the numbers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors are in with another report on the Real Estate Market by the numbers. There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors. Those homes have an average asking price of $209,400, however, sellers are asking for an...
Veterans group makes donation to Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local organization is going above and beyond to honor those who served in the military. The Stephens County Honor Guard donated a check of $2,000 to the Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center on Tuesday, following a year-long effort where they fundraised the money through a raffle contest.
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
AAA expects travel surge ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving. Numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said road and air travel will be busy, and there’s a 20 percent bump in cruise bookings. One key to...
City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city’s longest-serving council member. Jackson served on city council for 22 years beginning in Ward 4 and then in Ward 2 when his home was redistricted. He retired in December...
Off duty EMT rescues family from burning home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko family was recently rescued from their burning home, by an off-duty EMT. 5 people were inside the home asleep, they said they were totally unaware of the firing going on. Elizabeth Sauls is an EMT at Kirk’s EMS. She said she was off duty...
Salvation Army preparing for annual Angel Tree
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree goes up on Saturday, November 26, and they need your help fulfilling kids’ Christmas lists. 7News spoke with Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Lawton, about the Angel Tree’s needs this year and his involvement with the organization for the past 30 years.
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Altus 8u football make nationals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Bulldogs youth football team is full of experience and have been together for a while. With 27 kids coming from across the state to play for this team, they secured an undefeated regular season. Being champions in the Oklahoma independent youth football propelled this...
Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times. 37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to...
Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him
Authorities said they found Bruce Benson's phone, wallet, and keys in his truck, which was unlocked.
