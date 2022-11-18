LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the holidays they were served a hot Thanksgiving-style meal. “Some for a lack of better words, but you get what you get. It’s usually eaten cold because we only have 15 minutes to eat it, so today is certainly a step up,” Muroto Bilavaye said.

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO