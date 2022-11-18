ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 20 Ole Miss

Thanksgiving night means the biggest game of the year is here for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are going head-to-head against No. 20 Ole Miss in what sets up to be a big one for Mike Leach and his program moving forward. Who: Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. No. 20...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy