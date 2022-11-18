Read full article on original website
Know the Foe: No. 20 Ole Miss
Thanksgiving night means the biggest game of the year is here for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are going head-to-head against No. 20 Ole Miss in what sets up to be a big one for Mike Leach and his program moving forward. Who: Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. No. 20...
Mississippi State holds off Utah to win Fort Myers Tipoff championship
It wasn't pretty. But at the end of the night, Mississippi State captured the Fort Myers Tipoff championship on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State senior Dashawn Davis drilled six 3 pointers and his season-high 18 points led the Bulldogs to a 52-49 win over Utah. The Bulldogs moved to 6-0 on the season while Utah fell to 4-2.
