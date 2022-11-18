Read full article on original website
Chucky's Don Mancini Breaks Down Season 2 Finale, Franchise Future (Exclusive)
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Another season of Chucky has officially ended and with it brought a new bloodbath for our characters to survive. Naturally not everyone made it out of the episode alive, but there's plenty of room for the series to continue as a lot of brand new plot threads were given life in the closing minutes of the episode. Ahead of the premiere, ComicBook.com caught up with series creator and franchise architect Don Mancini to break down the season 2 finale of the series, including how they came to craft this last episode and where the future of the series could be headed!
Jessica Chastain Reveals What Made Her Most Nervous About Playing Tammy Wynette in Upcoming Showtime Series
In the upcoming Showtime limited series George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon take on the roles of two of country music's biggest icons, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, but it turns out that portraying the couple, referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Country music in the 1970s, by itself wasn't what made Chastain the most nervous. It turns out it was the singing. Speaking with ET, Chastain revealed that it was singing in the series that made her the most nervous as both she and Shannon used their own singing voices in the project.
Paramount+ Brings Back Iconic Key & Peele Sketch For New Ad
Paramount+ brought back one of Key & Peele's most iconic sketches for their latest advertisement.On the "Mountain of Content", Key's classic substitute teacher tries to take attendance, but those pesky names are still giving him trouble. Adding to the hilarity is the fact that most of the people in attendance are animated. (Relatedly, is a massive truck with eyes a person? Who's to say!) But, yeah, the original Paramount mountain commercials were a hit when the service first premiered. Pairing all that IP together in one place usually proves to be amusing for a lot of audiences. So, it makes a ton of sense to see them head back to that well. Get a quick laugh out of the new post down below!
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2022: Schedule and Holiday Programming
'Tis the season for a merry movie marathon with AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever. AMC Networks announced its Best Christmas Ever 2022 slate, a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming airing from November 27th through December 25th. In December, AMC will be the exclusive broadcast cable home of such seasonal favorites as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express. The cable channel will also air fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street and Planes Trains and Automobiles, along with beloved Rankin/Bass titles like Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for White Noise, the upcoming new film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which will re-unite him with his Marriage Story leading man Adam Driver, and his Frances Ha leading lady, Greta Gerwig. Once again, Baumbach's area of focus will be an unusual family dynamic (see also: The Squid and the Whale), one that is trying to ground itself in the midst of an almost comedic level of disaster that's unfolding. Along with Driver and Gerwis (two Oscar darlings themselves), White Noise will also star Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), and Andre "3000" Benjamin.
The Walking Dead: Lennie James Wants to Work With Andrew Lincoln Again
Lennie James is a fixture in the universe of The Walking Dead, with his character (Morgan Jones) being prominently featured in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Some of the most-loved episodes of the series featured Morgan interacting with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and if James has his way, he will get one more chance to work with Lincoln again. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the finale celebration for The Walking Dead, James expressed interest in appearing in the upcoming spinoff featuring Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), which is expected to close out the story of the couple at the heart of the original series.
Mission: Impossible Director Teases "Epic" Two-Part Franchise Finale
After entertaining fans for nearly three decades, the Mission: Impossible franchise is poised to come to a conclusion in the coming years, with a two-part finale playing out across the saga's seventh and eighth films. The finale will begin with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which already has drawn a lot of excitement from fans even though it won't debut in theaters until the summer of 2023. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie teased what the next two films have in store, as well as exactly what the subtitle means.
James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of Water Was "the Worst Business Case in Movie History"
Avatar: The Way of Water was "the worst business case in movie history" according to James Cameron. In a recent GQ interview, the director explained how much the film would have to make to break even. $2 billion is a staggering number to even think about, but Cameron said, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That's the bar to just break even. It's a wild concept to consider on any level. But, when the projects been in development since 2013, that's what you're going to get. During the conversation, the director showed off a single effects shot that had been edited 405 times. This level of detail is kind of worrisome, and also a testament to just how much people power has been thrown at this movie.
Robert Downey Jr's New Bald Look Has DC Fans Casting Him as Lex Luthor
After Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shaved his head for a new HBO series titled The Sympathizer, DC fans realized the new bald look would make him the perfect Lex Luthor. Of course, facial hair became one of Robert Downey Jr.'s trademark looks as Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy philanthropist that also moonlights as Iron Man. Downey famously retired from playing Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to stop the Mad Titan Thanos. While fans wait to see if Robert Downey Jr. is truly done as Iron Man, his new bald look is enough to send fanboys wild as the new DC Universe Lex Luthor.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Kevin Bacon Addresses His MCU Debut
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
