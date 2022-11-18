Illinois workers rights amendment passes – now, what?

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Now that the Workers Rights Amendment voter won voter approval for the Illinois Constitution, Labor and Business leaders are looking at how workplaces will change -- or not.



Todd Maisch, president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, opposed passage of the Workers Rights Amendment, suggesting it will hurt the state’s business climate.

“You would be surprised at the diversity of private-sector employers that are really, really unhappy about this amendment,” he said.

But Labor Lawyer Marc Poulos, with the Vote Yes for Workers Rights Committee, said giving workers protections will help everyone.

“We not only need to be welcoming to business, we need to be welcoming to workers,” he said.

Both sides agree Illinois must remain competitive.

The newly passed amendment is the focus of this weekend’s “At Issue,” which airs at 9:30 p.m.