Flyers lose to Bruins in John Tortorella's 1,400 NHL game

By CBS Philadelphia
 6 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

"I know that if I'm on top of my game that I can help the team offensively and put some points on the board," said Krejci, who rejoined Boston after sitting out last season. "When I feel better, good things happen."

Boston scored three times in the final period, with Krejci getting his third and fourth goals of the season.

"We kept building our game and took over in the third period and finished the job," Krejci said.

Tomas Nosek scored for the second straight game and Jake DeBrusk also had a goal to help the Bruins win their fifth straight and improve to 10-0 at home. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for his 12th victory in 12 starts.

"Obviously, there are always going to be moments when there's breakdowns. Teams are good and, in some cases, great in this league," Ullmark said. "There are opportunities for them to score but my job is to stop the puck."

Boston has won 15 of its first 17 games.

"It's hard to win one game. To win this many games is crazy. No one expected that," Krejci said. "But we're staying even keeled and focused on the task at hand. We've been going a good job at doing that. We always put the game behind us and move on."

Nick Foligno registered two assists for the Bruins, giving him 300 for his career.

Owen Tippett scored on a power-play for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight.

"We're going to have to find a way to make more plays to get going offensively," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "For a lot of minutes, I thought we checked well. We need the guys who can make plays make the plays when they're there."

Tippett cut it to 2-1 midway through the third, but Krejci countered 16 seconds later.

NOTES: Tortorella coached his 1,400th NHL game. The Boston product became the first American-born NHL coach to reach the mark. … The Bruins staged their annual Military Appreciation Night. The players commemorated the occasion by wearing camouflage jerseys during pregame warmups that were scheduled to be auctioned off to benefit the team's charitable foundation.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

