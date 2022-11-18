Russia launched 67 cruise missiles at Ukraine today, said Kyiv’s commander-in-chief, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and plunging cities across the country into darkness.Blackouts led to the shutdown of reactors at Ukraine’s Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the south and the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi plants in the west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine’s largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.The capital region, which is home to three million civilians, as...

