As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
Ukraine assembles army of drones as war reaches nine-month mark
Ukraine has assembled an army of drones as the war reaches its nine-month mark this week. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay has more.
K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on Dec. 13 - report
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 13, South Korean newspaper Aju Business Daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed military authorities.
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
Family united for the first time after baby twins were trapped in Russia
It’s the unification one Texas couple will never forget. Their baby twins were trapped in Russia for months before a local Tampa organization went to Russia to rescue those twins and bring them home.
Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack
JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 people in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli authorities said.
Russian rocket attacks strike Ukraine's capital
Russian forces launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine's infrastructure. More than 70 cruise missiles rained down on the country's energy grid, knocking out power to millions. Chris Livesay is in Ukraine with more.
Ukraine news - live: Putin’s missile strikes force Kyiv to shut nuclear plants
Russia launched 67 cruise missiles at Ukraine today, said Kyiv’s commander-in-chief, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and plunging cities across the country into darkness.Blackouts led to the shutdown of reactors at Ukraine’s Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the south and the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi plants in the west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine’s largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.The capital region, which is home to three million civilians, as...
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after stunning Argentina at World Cup
King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team's stunning victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. The Green Falcons' 2-1 triumph over one of the world's top-ranked teams is among the biggest shock results in the...
Kenyan resort known for its giraffes also supports conservation efforts
A resort in Nairobi, Kenya, is known as one of the most Instagrammed properties in the world because the guests are treated to close encounters with the world's tallest animals — giraffes. But Giraffe Manor isn't just about the thrills, it also plays a role in conservation efforts. Environmentalist...
