ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
CBS News

Russian rocket attacks strike Ukraine's capital

Russian forces launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine's infrastructure. More than 70 cruise missiles rained down on the country's energy grid, knocking out power to millions. Chris Livesay is in Ukraine with more.
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s missile strikes force Kyiv to shut nuclear plants

Russia launched 67 cruise missiles at Ukraine today, said Kyiv’s commander-in-chief, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and plunging cities across the country into darkness.Blackouts led to the shutdown of reactors at Ukraine’s Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the south and the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi plants in the west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine’s largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.The capital region, which is home to three million civilians, as...
CBS News

Kenyan resort known for its giraffes also supports conservation efforts

A resort in Nairobi, Kenya, is known as one of the most Instagrammed properties in the world because the guests are treated to close encounters with the world's tallest animals — giraffes. But Giraffe Manor isn't just about the thrills, it also plays a role in conservation efforts. Environmentalist...
CBS News

CBS News

573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy