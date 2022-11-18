ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

Delanie Thames of Southeast Bulloch softball signs letter to attend Georgia Southern

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch softball standout Delanie Thames made her college decision official Thursday afternoon, signing to Georgia Southern University.

“I love my friends and my family a lot,” Thames said. “The thought of them being able to come to all my games and continue to support me, it means a lot.”

“The coaches there are amazing, that’s another reason I chose to go to Georgia Southern. The coaches made me feel so at home.”

Thames played shortstop on the diamond and is a wide receiver/defensive back on the flag football team.

WSAV first featured Thames all the way back in middle school, when she was a four-sport athlete looking to make the baseball team.

WSAV News 3

Community Policy