WPFO

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store

WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north

LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for 4th year, with gifts totaling over $40,000

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry

ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
