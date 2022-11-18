Read full article on original website
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store
WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for 4th year, with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
New calls for reforms after Portland's citizen initiative process sees increased use
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new debate is brewing around Portland's citizen initiative process, as the push to pass legislation by referendum has gained more steam in the past few elections. Earlier this month, Portland voters had to wade through a lengthy ballot of 13 questions, five of which were citizen...
'They are idiots:' Family upset Biddeford removed crossing signal where teen was hit
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Biddeford teen who suffered numerous injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk is questioning why the crossing signal to keep pedestrians safe was removed. Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading...
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
Maine sees high demand for firewood as prices for heating oil, propane spike
GORHAM (WGME) -- More Mainers seem to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood, as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down, but now they're still working full...
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
