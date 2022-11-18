Read full article on original website
Redding woman hit and killed while crossing street identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed Thursday while crossing Parkview Avenue has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says Leann Massingham, 28, Redding, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Akard Avenue. Redding police said their office received a report of the...
Woman in tent hit and killed by semi-truck identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed while in a tent in Redding has been identified. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Lori Louise Rasmussen, 57, Redding, was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 8:19 p.m., the Redding Police...
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Churn Creek Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6:03 p.m., the Redding Police received a report of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Churn Creek Rd. and Le Brun Ln. According to the Redding Police Department, a 47-year-old driver turned southbound onto Churn Creek Rd., before...
Trinity Pines resident dies in early-morning house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local was found dead inside the burnt remains of a home off of Bear Rock Lane after an early-morning house fire last Friday. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the house fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. They said firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire, however, the house was a total loss.
Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
First responders hold 'Pack the Patrol Car' toy drive in Trinity County
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — 'Tis the season of giving, and this season Trinity County First Responders called on residents to join in on the annual 'Pack the Patrol Car' event. First Responder agencies including the Weaverville Fire Department and Trinity County Sheriff's Department asked residents to drop off new, unwrapped toys for Trinity County children.
Police arrest felon with gun, drugs, and stolen items at Redding Rodeo Grounds
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after officers found drugs for sale as well as a stolen gun, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers were on extra patrol just before 2:15 a.m. when they saw a suspicious car parked at the Redding Rodeo Grounds.
More anti-Semitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — More anti-Semitic flyers have been found in Redding neighborhoods. A local came by the KRCR station on Friday to drop off a bundle of anti-Semitic flyers he found in his neighborhood during a walk. The flyers were found along Cumberland Drive and side streets. This isn’t...
Homeless Crisis: Is it a City of Redding or Shasta County problem?
REDDING, Calif. — If you are driving through the City of Redding, it does not take long to see the signs of homelessness and its impact on the community. Whether there are tents in city parks or camps underneath bridges, most know the reality of the homeless crisis daily. And people continue to be frustrated with the ongoing homeless problem in the Northstate.
Race for Shasta County Supervisor District 1 remains tight in Wednesday update
REDDING, Calif. — In Wednesday's elections update for Shasta County, the race for District 1 Supervisor remains tight: less than 100 votes separate the two candidates. Kevin Crye is still ahead with 5,445 votes, or 50.41% of the vote. Erin Resner follows with 5,357 votes, or 49.59%. 385 ballots...
Wine on Pine: Moseley Family Cellars becomes latest (re)addition to downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It appears as though Pine Street in downtown Redding is becoming a hub for wine lovers. With Westside Wines and The Grape Escape already in business, the area will soon welcome New Clairvaux—in Market Center—and Moseley Family Cellars, a familiar face to the downtown scene.
Good News Rescue Mission hands out 400 frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving during event
REDDING, Calif. — Hundreds of families were thankful for the Good News Rescue Mission on Friday night, Nov. 18. The mission handed out about 400 frozen turkeys with all the trimmings for Thanksgiving meals next Thursday. It was bumper-to-bumper for the drive-through food giveaway at the mission. Families signed...
Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces
REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
Interfaith Thanksgiving Service returns to Redding after three-year pandemic pause
REDDING, Calif. — After a three-year pandemic pause, the Thanksgiving Interfaith Service has returned to an in-person format. It features prayers of thanks from numerous faith traditions. This year, it was at the Latter Day Saints Church on Churn Creek Road in Redding. A Native-American blessing to get things...
Former Los Angeles Mayor visits the Northstate to discuss infrastructure needs
REDDING, Calif. — The former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, visited Redding on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to discuss infrastructure needs in the Northstate region on behalf of Governor Newsom. United Way of Northern California hosted the closed meeting with Villaraigosa, discussing local priority infrastructure projects. Villaraigosa was named...
Local LGBTQ+ community addresses Colorado hate crime
REDDING, Calif. — The man responsible for the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend has been charged with a hate crime. Given the targeted nature of the crime, impacts are being felt from afar. KRCR spoke with Nor Cal OUTReach Project, a Redding nonprofit...
California Chamber President & CEO visits business leaders, officials in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A rare opportunity for Redding area business leaders and elected officials. They had a chance to sit down with the President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber), Jennifer Barrera. This was at Sierra Pacific Offices in Anderson. Redding Architect Les Melburg is...
Shasta County Board Of Supervisors vote to comply with new HHAP guidelines
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, in a special meeting Tuesday morning, to have the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency (SCHCAA) director sign a new guidance letter that would resume Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) round three funding for the County which will additionally pave the way for round four funds if the county can follow the new guidelines.
Orland hosts U-Prep for Division III Section Title Game
Fall is the time for football, and the Division III Section Championship is this Saturday between the University Preparatory Panthers and the Orland Trojans. While most folks enjoy their long weekend and eat leftovers, the Trojans of Orland High School will be at work. Orland is undefeated for the first...
