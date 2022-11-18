ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar. On the night of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal

FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS — Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown’s Monument Circle. “It’s really exciting to be anticipating a large crowd and really bringing everybody together,” said Max Wing, PR and communications with Downtown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Indiana farmers struggling to get meat processed. Indiana farmers are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest

INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

