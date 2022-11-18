Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man who opened fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also been behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. Man arrested for Fishers...
cbs4indy.com
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began...
cbs4indy.com
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar. On the night of...
cbs4indy.com
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis police officer cited for drunk driving after crash in Ohio, open container found in car
FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI. Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons...
cbs4indy.com
‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal
FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD, City of Indianapolis ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for the City of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers involved in a man’s in-custody death has until November 28 to make the full, unedited police body camera videos available to the plaintiffs. This is in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf...
cbs4indy.com
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
cbs4indy.com
Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown’s Monument Circle. “It’s really exciting to be anticipating a large crowd and really bringing everybody together,” said Max Wing, PR and communications with Downtown...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Indiana farmers struggling to get meat processed. Indiana farmers are...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
cbs4indy.com
A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
cbs4indy.com
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases.
cbs4indy.com
Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave...
