Cedar Rapids, IA

Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle

Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA
North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season

Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
CORALVILLE, IA
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection

Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
IOWA CITY, IA
ARL responds to farm animal rescue

Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

