cbs2iowa.com
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
cbs2iowa.com
Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
cbs2iowa.com
Non-profits hosting 'Stuff the Truck' event November 29 to support foster care and youth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When young people age out of foster care, they often lack a stable support network to help them get started on their own – making it harder to secure housing, find a job, and more. The Junior League of Cedar Rapids...
cbs2iowa.com
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
cbs2iowa.com
41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,400 free meals
Waterloo — Veridian Credit Union employees helped distributed 1,400 free Thanksgiving meals from the UAW Local 838 Union Hall for the 41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22. The event is named for the late Mike and Leona Adams. Mike was a member of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
cbs2iowa.com
Middle schooler gets surprise celebration after completing final chemo treatment
A Marion middle schooler battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, got a surprise celebration Monday after completing her chemo treatments on Friday. Bella Saul was surprised by more than 200 of her classmates and teachers at Boulder Creek with a celebratory video and cake. Bella will be celebrating her...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
cbs2iowa.com
UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season
Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Bone marrow donor drive set for Dec. 7th with West Branch's Coach Butch Pedersen
A bone marrow donor drive is set for December 7th at West Branch High School to support long-time coach and teacher Butch Pedersen. The West Branch Lions Club is hosting the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help find potential bone marrow donors for the national organization “Be The Match.”
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary in need of donations after discovering farm with over 100 dead animals
OXFORD, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is in need of help after discovering over 100 animals dead on a farm on Monday. The sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on a property 40 minutes away from Oxford. Workers and a sheriff's deputy went to...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection
Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray's Q Shack giving away hundreds of free meals for Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley is giving away hundreds of meals in another show of geneorsity. Willie Ray's Q Shack will be giving out free meals Tuesday, November 22nd starting at 11 am. They are planning on giving out 250-300 meals with:. 2 Rib Bone.
cbs2iowa.com
ARL responds to farm animal rescue
Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
cbs2iowa.com
Lindale Mall Kicks off the Holiday Season with Santa's Arrival December 3
Lindale Mall has announced the upcoming arrival of Santa Claus, ushering in the holiday season. Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. We are as excited as ever to commence the...
cbs2iowa.com
Pitbull announced as Friday night concert at the Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 319!. The Great Jones County Fair announced Pitbull as the concert for the Friday, July 21, 2023 show. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.
cbs2iowa.com
Candidate profile requirements narrowed down in the search for new CRCSD superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District now has an outline of what the next superintendent should bring to the table. Monday night's school board meeting focused on putting together a profile for the next leader of Iowa's second-biggest school district. The third party consulting firm leading the search heard from...
