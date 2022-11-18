Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WISH-TV
The Zone Banner 2022 arrives at Franklin High School
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Monday was a special day at Franklin High School as students were recognized for having the best student section in Indiana this football season. The Grizzly Cubs received the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner!
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of undocumented immigrants is pushing to obtain driver’s licenses in Indiana by letting their voices be heard at the Indiana Statehouse. “We do not do it because we want to break the laws but because of a need in this community,” said Eva Palapa, an undocumented immigrant.
WISH-TV
Central Indiana high school athletes pledge nonviolence before games in new campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re at a high school basketball game at almost any Central Indiana school, you may see students wearing black T-shirts that say “Stop the Violence” on the front and “Hoosiers for Good” on the back. This is all in an...
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WISH-TV
This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis
On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Noblesville farmer credits his technique to raising healthy turkeys for Thanksgiving
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Prices have increased for Thanksgiving dinner. Since last year, the traditional meal for the holiday has been impacted by supply chain issues, and now disease outbreaks among farms. Farmers have worked overtime to bring you a healthy product. That includes Ron Thieme. He’s owned Hoosier Heritage...
WISH-TV
Former coach at Zionsville facility sentenced to 40 years for child molesting
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after found guilty in September of three counts of child molesting, the Boone County prosecutor said. Kenneth Arnold, 33, was a coach with a Zionsville athletic facility. He molested children three...
WISH-TV
Humane Society for Hamilton County in crisis to have Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday. According to a news release, the event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday allows adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm
Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
WISH-TV
IMPD, church prepare for lighting of ‘world’s largest Christmas tree’ on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Festive holiday music played Wednesday as crews continued to set up for the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle. The 60th annual lighting of what’s been called “the world’s largest Christmas tree” will be Friday night on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
WISH-TV
IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
WISH-TV
Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend
The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is back for the 14th year! Dozens of juried artisans will be at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, November 26. Megan Martin, founder of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people have been shot on the city’s north side. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue. That’s near a Kroger grocery store. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they say they found two people...
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders seeks volunteers to help make cookies for Thanksgiving meal
The Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving meal, and they are searching for volunteers to help bake cookies!. Dawn Jordan Jones and Mike Ruggiero from the Mozel Sanders Foundation joined us today to discuss the urgent request. Volunteers are needed at The Flannery House today and...
WISH-TV
6 years after fatal Flora arson, no arrest; mom pursues justice in court
FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Gaylin Rose survived the Nov. 21, 2016, arson that killed her four young daughters in Flora. The girls — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5 — died in the house fire. Rose, their mother, and two police officers were also injured in the fire.
WISH-TV
Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County. Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Iris Castellano dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Scientists warn about dangers of testing for COVID before Thanksgiving gatherings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is near. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home COVID-19 test to rule out an infection before your holiday gathering, you might want to save your time and money. Scientists in the Netherlands had health care professionals collect nasal swabs of 3,600 asymptomatic people...
WISH-TV
Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
