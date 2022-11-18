ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

The Zone Banner 2022 arrives at Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Monday was a special day at Franklin High School as students were recognized for having the best student section in Indiana this football season. The Grizzly Cubs received the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner!
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of undocumented immigrants is pushing to obtain driver’s licenses in Indiana by letting their voices be heard at the Indiana Statehouse. “We do not do it because we want to break the laws but because of a need in this community,” said Eva Palapa, an undocumented immigrant.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis

On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm

Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people have been shot on the city’s north side. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue. That’s near a Kroger grocery store. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they say they found two people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6 years after fatal Flora arson, no arrest; mom pursues justice in court

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Gaylin Rose survived the Nov. 21, 2016, arson that killed her four young daughters in Flora. The girls — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5 — died in the house fire. Rose, their mother, and two police officers were also injured in the fire.
FLORA, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County. Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Iris Castellano dead at the scene.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

