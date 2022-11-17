ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning have answers for Flames at home

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBeLW_0jF9jn0H00
Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates the first of his two goals with teammates, from left, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point during Thursday's victory over the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena., [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning were starting to feel the pressure, their lead against the Calgary Flames cut to one, the air sucked out of Amalie Arena. Two defensemen were hobbled in the locker room due to injuries, so Tampa Bay also was playing shorthanded.

But 10 seconds after Elias Lindholm’s power-play goal brought the Flames within a goal Thursday night, Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers picked the best time for his first goal of the season in a 4-1 win.

Myers, fighting for playing time and ultimately a place on the roster, rocketed a shot from just inside the blue line on the right side, catching Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom off guard for an answering goal, restoring Tampa Bay’s two-goal cushion.

The Lightning’s third straight win gave them points in 10 of their last 13 games.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Myers, in the lineup because of injuries to right-shot defensemen Cal Foote and Erik Cernak, was one of five available blueliners at the time of his goal. Ian Cole had gone to the locker room after blocking a shot, and Nick Perbix hadn’t played since midway through the second period. Cole later returned.

Nikita Kucherov, whose goaltender-interference penalty set the stage for Lindholm’s goal, scored the first of his two goals on the power play with 1:44 left in the second period, putting Tampa Bay up 2-0.

After Steven Stamkos drew a holding penalty on Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson behind the Calgary net with 2:49 left in the second, Kucherov took a cross-ice pass from Stamkos and snapped a shot from the right circle past Markstrom.

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev made the play possible, keeping the puck in the zone at the blue line and backhanding a pass to Stamkos, who swept a pass to an open Kucherov.

The Lightning were outshot 14-4 in the second period, but Kucherov’s shot was the most important of the period and, is it turned out, the game, as it turned out to be the winning goal.

After a scalding 11-game stretch in which Kucherov had 20 points (six goals and 14 assists) and a plus-7 rating, he entered Thursday’s game with just two points in his last three games with a minus-six rating.

Midway through the first period, Nick Paul pushed a puck toward the slot from the blue line and Sergachev tapped it to Stamkos approaching the left circle. The Lightning captain calmly rocketed a wrister that beat Backstrom.

For Stamkos, who notched his 500th career assist on Tuesday, it was his 490th career goal and 990th career point. He picked up another point with his assist on Kucherov’s first goal, Stamkos’ 501st career assist.

Stamkos’ goal came 35 seconds after a successful challenge negated Milan Lucic’s goal after video review ruled that the Flames were offside on the play.

Kucherov closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal with 13.7 seconds remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0jF9jn0H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gE2Aa_0jF9jn0H00

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rally to beat Predators in overtime

NASHVILLE — The Lightning went into the third period Saturday night having created some of their best scoring chances of the season but had little to show for it against the Nashville Predators. They opened the game with their most shots on goal in any period this season with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning still searching for defensive consistency

TAMPA — The Lightning saw why the Bruins have run out to the best record in the league. They skate fast, pass precisely and possess a synergy that allows them to know where to find each other on the ice. They attack from angles and in waves, and that exposed the Lightning’s defensive holes in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss on Monday night at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida doctor uses laughing gas, sedatives to rape women during procedures, police say

Two women have come forward accusing a Florida cosmetic doctor of sexually battering them while they were sedated in a medical spa, authorities say. Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is facing two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, according to jail records. The 55-year-old physician, who’s worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years, was arrested Monday night at the Pura Vida Medical Spa. He remains in the Collier County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
NAPLES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘No excuses’: Andrei Vasilevskiy has faith Lightning will find their form

BRANDON — The Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday was not only a big win for the team’s defense but also for goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Twelve starts into his season, Vasilevskiy’s numbers don’t accurately indicate how well he’s played. He entered the game having allowed three or more goals in seven straight games and nine of his first 11.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs designate Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve

TAMPA — Bucs running back Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and will begin his 21-day practice window. Bernard, who went on injured reserve Sept. 21 after sustaining an ankle injury in the Bucs’ Week 2 win at New Orleans, has missed nine weeks. The Bucs now have a three-week window in which Bernard can practice with the team. He can be activated at any point during that time, meaning he could play as early as Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy