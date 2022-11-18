ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK

By Carly Keenan
 6 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Carly Keenan reports.

We also received this news release from the program Thursday evening:

Redmond’s Safe Parking Program Expands

Mountain View Community Development’s Safe Parking program is expanding. The program has been approved for a third location, a county-owned property near SE  7 th and SE Evergreen in East Redmond. The lots will provide four safe, legal parking spaces to program participants. Deschutes County commissioners showed initial support of expansion in September and made the final approval decision at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Safe Parking serves adults and families who live in an RV or vehicle. Participants are screened and approved for a 90-day stay. A case manager helps participants access necessary services and gain more stable housing. Each parking site is provided with sanitation services and enforces a strict drug-free policy.

“I strongly support expanding Safe Parking in Redmond. As a prior law enforcement commander, I have complete confidence in MVCD and local law enforcement to continue to ensure safety for everyone,” states Clifford Evelyn, Redmond City Councilor.

“It’s reassuring to see the lives of multiple households move through our program and into permanent stable living situations. Furthermore, we are excited about the current conversations being had about expanding to more sites,” states Sierra Hopper, Safe Parking Program Director.

Safe Parking expects to place participants at the new location as early as December.

If you or someone you know needs safe parking, please visit our website at https://www.mvcdredmond.org .

Additionally, if you or your business is interested in becoming a Safe Parking host, please contact our office directly at 541-527-0028.

