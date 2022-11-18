Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in Southeast Albuquerque. APD officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home near San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue Northeast. Those on-scene officers found a male dead...
Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Robert Emlay, the man who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from an Albuquerque store, accepted a plea deal Wednesday. As part of the deal, Emlay was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with credit for time served. In April 2021, Emlay broke into Kaufman’s West, near Eubank and Indian School. He […]
KRQE News 13
Judge hands down sentence for 2020 fatal hit and run
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northeast part of town Wednesday. Officers originally responded around 11:00 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of San Pedro Blvd. and Copper Ave. San Pedro is currently closed in both directions between Nambe and Domingo […]
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
Albuquerque man pleads not guilty to fatal July shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon. According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester […]
Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread with gun
Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.
KOAT 7
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police's motors unit is investigating to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition but died at the hospital, according to APD. The crash happened at Central Avenue Northeast and Valencia Drive Northeast. The pedestrian was attempting...
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
Albuquerque Police to release new details on NE SWAT scene, police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. The shooting […]
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
Abandoned property fires on the rise in Albuquerque
Fires started in these properties can present challenges for firefighters trying to put them out.
Roswell man sentenced to prison for killing wife
A man was sentenced to prison for a murder conviction.
New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Albuquerque.
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
kunm.org
With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock
After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
