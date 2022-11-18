ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

Man charged after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was jailed Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen Chevy Impala, officials said. “Further investigation determined that when the vehicle was stolen, the owner was nearly run over by the vehicle as (the suspect) fled,” Indian River County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminals putting our community in danger. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use all resources possible to aggressively track down and arrest criminals.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Fellsmere Police nab thief with his ankle monitor on

Fellsmere Police nab thief with his ankle monitor on. Fellsmere, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fellsmere Police nabbed a thief with his ankle monitor on. This is what happened according to the Fellsmere Police:. Not every crime drama has a happy ending, but this one does…. During the early morning hours of darkness...
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

Student arrested for sending multiple threats to school staff, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school student on the Treasure Coast was suspended but that wasn't the end of his or her trouble. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the student, whose name has not been released, followed that up by sending messages to school staff, threatening violence to the campus, students and staff.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...

