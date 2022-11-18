Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff: Florida Man arrested multiple felony charges after fleeing the police multiple times
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – A man in Indian River County has been arrested after deputies had to pursue him multiple times. Gary Baker was able to evade authorities on two separate occasions over the past several weeks, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Baker...
veronews.com
Man charged after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was jailed Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen Chevy Impala, officials said. “Further investigation determined that when the vehicle was stolen, the owner was nearly run over by the vehicle as (the suspect) fled,” Indian River County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminals putting our community in danger. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use all resources possible to aggressively track down and arrest criminals.”
treasurecoast.com
Fellsmere Police nab thief with his ankle monitor on
Fellsmere Police nab thief with his ankle monitor on. Fellsmere, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fellsmere Police nabbed a thief with his ankle monitor on. This is what happened according to the Fellsmere Police:. Not every crime drama has a happy ending, but this one does…. During the early morning hours of darkness...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man nearly hits car owner during vehicle theft, leads to high speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man not only stole a car, investigators said he almost hit the owner in the process. It all began when a Chevy Impala was reported stolen to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 23. Deputies found the vehicle but ran...
cw34.com
Student arrested for sending multiple threats to school staff, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school student on the Treasure Coast was suspended but that wasn't the end of his or her trouble. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the student, whose name has not been released, followed that up by sending messages to school staff, threatening violence to the campus, students and staff.
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash
Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brevard County backyard
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are continue to search for suspects in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found James Tirion Mack, 61, of Titusville, in the...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
WPBF News 25
Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County
STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
cw34.com
'Extremely strenuous job:' Martin County Sheriff's Office struggles to hire dispatchers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The police shortage is being felt around the country, and the effects are being felt in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. And the dispatchers who are taking emergency calls are also experiencing those shortages, many departments have mandated dispatchers work overtime to keep up with these calls.
wflx.com
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
cw34.com
3 suspects arrested, 1 being questioned after 19 French bulldogs stolen, 13 still missing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police raided two homes and arrested three of four suspects after 19 French bulldogs were stolen from a home in Port St. Lucie. The dogs were said to be worth $100,000 and they were taken from a home along SW Fenway Road in the middle of the day on Friday, Nov. 4.
1 man killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee.
wogx.com
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
cw34.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
treasurecoast.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
FDLE issues missing child alert for Brevard County newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement missing child alert has been issued for a newborn baby, after he went missing from his home in Palm Bay. The 1-week-old baby, Ryder Stroud was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.
Comments / 0