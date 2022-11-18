ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

MMQB Devin Gardner: 'Put the ball in (McCarthy's) hands'

Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Previewing The Game from every conceivable angle

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen appeared on Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelist Tony Gerdeman for a 75-minute discussion as No. 2 Ohio State prepares to host No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in a winner-take-all game for the Big Ten Eastern Division title (and much more). They were joined by Justin Roh of BlueByNinety.com, who shared the Michigan perspective.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?

First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan "at the top" for DT Roderick Pierce

Michigan hosted Chicago Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce on an official visit this weekend. Pierce has now been to see the Wolverines twice. He has noted the attendance and the gameday atmosphere, but what has caught his attention the most is the togetherness of the team. "The main things...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

