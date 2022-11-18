Read full article on original website
MMQB Devin Gardner: 'Put the ball in (McCarthy's) hands'
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Michigan basketball 78, Jackson State 68: Wolverines overcome slow start to beat Tigers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team never made it look easy, but it eventually pulled away for a 78-68 victory over Jackson State on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. After leading by only one (28-27) with four minutes to play in the first half,...
Ohio State must be ready to give the ball to Dallan Hayden vs. Michigan
Already once this season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has admitted to being stubborn at times when he coaches. This may apply to the Buckeyes’ recent running back situation. While the Scarlet and Gray had two clear starting running backs coming into the season, both Miyan Williams and...
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Michigan commit Kendrick Bell ready to help the Wolverines win at QB
Kansas City (MO.) Park Hill 2023 athlete and Michigan commit, Kendrick Bell returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see the Maize and Blue’s thrilling win over Illinois. He took an official visit for the Penn State game in October after picking up an offer shortly before, but this second trip he thoroughly impressed.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Jackson State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team has a final tune-up game on Wednesday night before two of its biggest non-conference tests of the season. The Wolverines (4-1) host Jackson State (0-3) at 8:30 p.m. at the Crisler Center on Thanksgiving eve. While its record may...
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s regular-season finale matchup with Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) face the unranked Spartans (5-6, 3-5) at Beaver Stadium, and the Land Grant Trophy game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Previewing The Game from every conceivable angle
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen appeared on Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelist Tony Gerdeman for a 75-minute discussion as No. 2 Ohio State prepares to host No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in a winner-take-all game for the Big Ten Eastern Division title (and much more). They were joined by Justin Roh of BlueByNinety.com, who shared the Michigan perspective.
Breaking: Charges Filed Against Michigan State Players For Stadium Tunnel Incident
On October 29th, an incident between Michigan and Michigan State in the singular tunnel of "The Big House" led to the suspension of eight Spartan players. Today, in an update by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, seven of the eight suspended Michigan State athletes now face ...
Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?
First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Michigan "at the top" for DT Roderick Pierce
Michigan hosted Chicago Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce on an official visit this weekend. Pierce has now been to see the Wolverines twice. He has noted the attendance and the gameday atmosphere, but what has caught his attention the most is the togetherness of the team. "The main things...
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Tom Izzo: Alabama presents new challenges for Michigan State in PKI
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his scouting report on Alabama, the Spartans' first opponent in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Izzo said the Crimson Tide present new challenges than any of MSU's first fourï¿½
Overshadowed Michigan measures step forward vs. Jackson State
Right now, the Michigan men’s basketball team might be thankful there is so much attention on the school’s unbeaten football
PRACTICE PHOTOS: No. 11 PSU football preparing to face Michigan State
Though it was Thanksgiving eve, Penn State still opened a portion of Wednesday’s practice to the media. We were there, of course, and put together the photo gallery below so you could see what the action was like. The session took place on the outdoor fields near Lasch Building....
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
