ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MD

Middletown residents express frustration with proposal to combine elementary, middle school buildings

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWAXL_0jF9jAm400
Buy Now Jennifer Lyon, of Moseley Architects, speaks to Middletown residents at a forum Thursday night about a proposal to combine the elementary and middle schools into one building. Staff photo by Jillian Atelsek

Middletown residents expressed frustration Thursday night with a Frederick County Public Schools proposal to combine its elementary and middle schools into one building.

The plan is one of three options that a team of FCPS employees, engineers and architects came up with after a lengthy feasibility study to determine how best to modernize Middletown’s schools and add capacity to each one.

Comments / 3

White Tiger
5d ago

Putting more children in danger. Elementary school ages are young and vulnerable and should be kept away from middle school kids who could be hurtful and also cause more bullying, etc.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
loudounnow.com

School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student

A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
LEESBURG, VA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Holds Annual Lighting Festival

The city of Hagerstown will unveil its holiday lights with a free event for the public. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Hagerstown City Park’s annual lighting festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The countdown to turn on the lights will take place near Key Street Lake...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Destroys House On Bethel Rd. North Of Frederick

Fire marshals are investigating the cause. House fire at 9200 block of Bethel Rd. (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.) Frederick, Md (KM) Fire fighters were dispatched to a house fire north of Frederick late Tuesday afternoon. Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services says the call...
FREDERICK, MD
alxnow.com

Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria

Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race

Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

4 cars stolen near Congressional Plaza in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles from residential parking lots and garages early yesterday morning, November 20, 2022, near Congressional Plaza off Rockville Pike. Three vehicles were reported stolen in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Street. A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Congressional Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
281
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy