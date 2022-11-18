Middletown residents express frustration with proposal to combine elementary, middle school buildings
Middletown residents expressed frustration Thursday night with a Frederick County Public Schools proposal to combine its elementary and middle schools into one building.
The plan is one of three options that a team of FCPS employees, engineers and architects came up with after a lengthy feasibility study to determine how best to modernize Middletown’s schools and add capacity to each one.
Comments / 3