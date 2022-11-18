Read full article on original website
KUOW
When is graffiti art?: Today So Far
Seattle has a new effort to address graffiti. Could it work?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 21, 2022. Imagine there is something that younger folks are interested in, and the older folks don't like it. This happens all the time. There's one thing the adults can do to ensure the younger folks lose interest — become interested in it themselves. Whatever it is, it will stop being cool. There's also something adults can do that will ensure younger folks double down on the offending interest — make it official and organize it.
KUOW
Hear it again: Seattle's hip-hop scene and Puget Sound pirates — communities that make the PNW
As we get ready to gather round the table with our families and friends, Soundside is bringing you a couple of our favorite stories about community. Since launching the show almost a year ago, Soundside has explored some of the unique communities that form the Pacific Northwest’s identity. Back...
KUOW
Hear it again: from rugged cliffs to reservoirs —exploring parks in the PNW
This holiday week, we're looking back at some of our favorite stories from the last year. Today, we’re focusing on the places where natural beauty meets concrete and city blocks — the park. The Duwamish River is one of the most toxic and hazardous waste sites in the...
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
KUOW
Longest November dry spell on record for Seattle area
As rain arrives in Western Washington Tuesday, it ends the longest November dry spell on record for the region. Monday marked 14 straight days with no rain in November for the Seattle area. It breaks the previous record set in 2000. November is usually the wettest month of the year for the region.
KUOW
A lawsuit over Seattle’s high rents
We all know Seattle is an expensive place to live. But what you might not know, is that aside from some of the obvious supply and demand reasons, an algorithm may share some of the blame too. Heidi Groover of The Seattle Times explains. Read the ProPublica investigation here.
KUOW
How do you get a homeless young person into a clinic? Treat their pet
At the New Horizons youth homeless shelter in Belltown, there are rooms for up to 30 youth and young adults to spend the night. And right in the middle of those is a vet clinic, where on a recent Wednesday afternoon the 5-month-old puppy Rico got tagged and had his first vaccines and a deworming pill.
KUOW
Seattle's ranked-choice voting system won't go into effect until 2027
Seattle voters have decided they want a ranked-choice voting system for future elections of mayoral and city council candidates. Stephanie Houghton is the managing director of Fair Vote Washington, which campaigned for ranked-choice voting. "Ranked-choice voting is a straightforward, easy improvement to the way that we vote right now," Houghton...
KUOW
Here comes sickness: Today So Far
After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
KUOW
You'll have to work a few more hours to afford Seattle rent, Zillow says
If you want to pay your rent in Seattle, you're going to have to work more hours. That's the message from Zillow in its latest assessment of rising rents in the United States. Zillow calculates that a Seattle renter would have to work a total of 56.3 hours to pay the "typical" rent for the city of $2,285. The real estate company notes that rent has increased by 29% in Seattle over the past five years, yet the average wage has only risen 12%.
KUOW
Council committee favors returning Seattle parking officers to SPD
The Seattle City Council budget committee has voted to return parking enforcement duties to the Seattle Police Department. The full council will vote next week on this proposal, as well as the entire amended budget for the next two years. This unit was shifted to the city's Department of Transportation...
KUOW
Soda tax-funded programs largely safe, despite lower pandemic revenue
When Seattle started taxing soda and sugary drinks in 2018, part of the intent was to reduce consumption. The good news: people drank less soda. The bad news: it meant reduced funds for programs that help vulnerable communities. As the city council prepares to vote on the 2023 budget, it...
KUOW
Bellevue motorcycle officer dies following traffic collision
Bellevue police are mourning the loss of one of their motorcycle officers following a fatal collision with a car early Monday. Officer Jordan Jackson was riding northbound in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE around 10 a.m. A car exiting a parking lot struck him on the road. Jackson...
