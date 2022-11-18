Seattle has a new effort to address graffiti. Could it work?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 21, 2022. Imagine there is something that younger folks are interested in, and the older folks don't like it. This happens all the time. There's one thing the adults can do to ensure the younger folks lose interest — become interested in it themselves. Whatever it is, it will stop being cool. There's also something adults can do that will ensure younger folks double down on the offending interest — make it official and organize it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO