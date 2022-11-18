GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Scoring droughts to open and close the game Wednesday night cost the Akron men's basketball team in the third-place game for the Cayman Islands Classic. Nevada beat Akron 62-58, as the Zips began the game with a 7:29 scoreless stretch before ending it by failing to score over the final 2:36. Before its scoreless stretch to end the game, Akron held a seven-point lead. ...

AKRON, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO