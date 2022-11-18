RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.

