Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Kid Rocker, invites community to attend holiday showcase next month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is full of rockstars-in-training and many of them are learning every aspect of music through the non-profit, Kid Rocker. From musical theory and composition in the classroom to application on the stage, this organization’s goal is to “utilize the power of a calendar driven, goal-oriented, multi-faceted music program” to get students involved in music.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offices closed Thursday and Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the holiday. Recreation facilities will also be closed those two days. Despite the closures, the Reno Police Department is reminding residents of phone and online reporting options during the holiday:. For...
KOLO TV Reno
Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season. Families who are impacted by Dementia-related illness can have a stress-free Thanksgiving by making a plan that fits their schedule. Prepare your loved one before the celebration by showing pictures,...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams. It all started, she says, when she entered the building...
KOLO TV Reno
Turkey Trot returns to Scheels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Scheels Turkey Trot is back for Thanksgiving this year. It’s a great opportunity to get a good workout in before gorging yourself on turkey. The City of Sparks is hosting the run, with proceeds going to Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES).
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
KOLO TV Reno
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
KOLO TV Reno
Hometowne Christmas parade returns to Sparks next week
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
2news.com
City of Sparks Invites Public to Hometowne Christmas Parade Weekend
(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A power outage affected very nearly every home and business in Carson Valley from Gardnerville to Lake Tahoe this morning. The lights are still out in Genoa as I write this. According to nvenergy.com there are 484 separate outages affecting 21,584 customers in the county. I...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how migraines are different from normal headaches and the signs to look for to determine if you could be diagnosed with vestibular migraines. Many of Dr. Gates’ patients have come to his practice after having had migraines for years and now want to get to the root of their issue.
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
