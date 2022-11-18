ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
The Comeback

Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, Pistons reportedly have interest in Miles Bridges if Hornets let him walk

Miles Bridges only pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges two weeks ago, and according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, that means enough time has passed that the Lakers feel comfortable showing interest in being his next team if the Charlotte Hornets don’t opt to keep him in restricted free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma

Everybody has to set standards. NBA teams have to set a standard for any given season, too. Some standards are minimal. Those should be non-negotiable. You may let your roommate leave the dishes in the sink, but if they leave their dirty underwear on the floor, you should probably say something.
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report

The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
FLORIDA STATE

