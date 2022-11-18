Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Explodes Offensively In Win Over Pistons While Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook & Others Also Contribute
Playing against a young and shorthanded team always feels like a trap, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome poor stretches to earn a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to improve to 4-10. For the second consecutive game, Anthony Davis dominated the opposition in the painted...
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
“He is the best I’ve ever seen” – Revisiting the time Isiah Thomas called Michael Jordan the greatest player ever
Even though they use every chance to disrespect each other today, there was a time when Thomas openly admitted Jordan was the GOAT in the NBA
Kawhi Leonard explains why Manu Ginobili would go into becoming a coach before Tim Duncan
Kawhi Leonard believes Manu Ginobili is more likely to become a coach than Tim Duncan, only because the latter is not interested in the position
“You’ve got the kingdom at your feet but you’ve got to get in better shape” - Jason Kidd once thanked Reggie Miller for calling Luka Doncic fat
Kidd told Miller that that motivated Doncic to shred some pounds this summer. Aside from his weight, Miller also called Doncic out for complaining too much at the referees.
Golf Digest
Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move
As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers, Pistons reportedly have interest in Miles Bridges if Hornets let him walk
Miles Bridges only pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges two weeks ago, and according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, that means enough time has passed that the Lakers feel comfortable showing interest in being his next team if the Charlotte Hornets don’t opt to keep him in restricted free agency.
This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Everybody has to set standards. NBA teams have to set a standard for any given season, too. Some standards are minimal. Those should be non-negotiable. You may let your roommate leave the dishes in the sink, but if they leave their dirty underwear on the floor, you should probably say something.
"I’m going to show you how easy I can make it" - Dell Curry revealed the other incredible talent of Vince Carter besides dunking
Dell also thought this was the reason for Carter's longevity in the NBA.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons
With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Further Linked to LA
When Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels on Tuesday, it opened up a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation that they’ll need to fill. While they have multiple options available, either through free agency, the trade market, or internally, one name might have gotten a little more likely with Anderson’s departure.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Ja Morant Keeps Taking Shots At Charles Barkley After Recent Criticism
Ja Morant isn't done firing back at Charles Barkley, saying that the former player shouldn't say anything about him.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report
The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
