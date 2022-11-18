Read full article on original website
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
wflx.com
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County
Members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York. Investigators said Anthony Terenzi fled New York where he had warrants for felony Reckless Endangerment during a domestic violence...
wflx.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce
Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday. Fort Pierce police said the fatal accident happened at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives said the driver...
wflx.com
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
wflx.com
Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates
A mother and grandfather were killed, and two other family members were wounded in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Eric Walker is accused of "unjustifiably" killing his girlfriend and his girlfriend's father Tuesday...
wflx.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
wflx.com
Family of victim seeking answers after deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A family is looking for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend left their relative dead. They said they are hoping someone in the community knows something about his whereabouts leading up to the crash. Kamela Scarbeck said her brother, 32-year-old Irvin Scarbeckwas struck by a carwhile walking...
wflx.com
Families reunite at PBIA for Thanksgiving holiday
Hundreds of flights touched down at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday as travelers flew into Palm Beach County to see family and friends for the holidays. Two travelers waiting for family in Concourse C were Rick Erebia and his girlfriend, Susan Silvester. "My heart is racing," said Erebia. "Usually,...
wflx.com
Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a high school student who they said made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School. Indian River County Sheriff's Office apprehended the student on Tuesday following an investigation. According to deputies, the student, who was suspended on Nov. 18, sent threatening messages to 10...
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
wflx.com
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings
The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height. “The biggest thing is situational awareness,” said West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Steve Mooney. “Head on a swivel always looking around looking for threats at...
wflx.com
Moment of silence held in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims
Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, stood on the steps of City Hall as they renounced the act of hate.
wflx.com
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee
The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee. The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.
wflx.com
Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
Palm Springs police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Palm Springs early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on 10th Avenue North, just west of Davis Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found that the victim had been struck and...
wflx.com
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
wflx.com
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
wflx.com
Turkish woman serving hope in Palm Beach County for Thanksgiving
Serving others is truly a way of life for Zuhre Beytas. She moved to Palm Beach County from Turkey about a decade ago in search of the American dream. "My family was really poor," she said. Beytas has worked in local restaurants since she moved to the area, but it...
wflx.com
Schools identifying, helping homeless students in Palm Beach County
Struggles started during the pandemic for the James family and they haven’t stopped. “It was just managing the best way that we can, just survivor mode,” said Anthony James. James and his wife have five kids and last month the whole family was living out of their cars.
wflx.com
Study: 49% of Floridians staying home for Thanksgiving due to cost of gas
A new study by QuoteWizard found that 49% of Floridians will be staying home for Thanksgiving, because of high gas prices. “It’s gonna be good to see the family over there and share a turkey," Paul Masaracchio told WPTV. Masaracchio, who lives in West Palm Beach, is getting ready...
wflx.com
Pilot shortage leads to grounding of second air ambulance
Trauma Hawk saves lives when seconds count. But the Health Care District of Palm Beach County told Contact 5 that a "worldwide severe pilot shortage" has grounded one of its two air ambulances. It's a shortage Lindsay Grogan wants fixed because she knows firsthand how Trauma Hawk saves lives. Her...
wflx.com
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be. In the short term, Richard Dirusso wants more pickle ball courts in Port St. Lucie. But he wonders over...
