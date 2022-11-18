ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County

Members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York. Investigators said Anthony Terenzi fled New York where he had warrants for felony Reckless Endangerment during a domestic violence...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce

Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday. Fort Pierce police said the fatal accident happened at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives said the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Families reunite at PBIA for Thanksgiving holiday

Hundreds of flights touched down at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday as travelers flew into Palm Beach County to see family and friends for the holidays. Two travelers waiting for family in Concourse C were Rick Erebia and his girlfriend, Susan Silvester. "My heart is racing," said Erebia. "Usually,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say

Deputies have arrested a high school student who they said made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School. Indian River County Sheriff's Office apprehended the student on Tuesday following an investigation. According to deputies, the student, who was suspended on Nov. 18, sent threatening messages to 10...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Staying safe in a era of mass shootings

The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height. “The biggest thing is situational awareness,” said West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Steve Mooney. “Head on a swivel always looking around looking for threats at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee

The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee. The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.
PAHOKEE, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Pilot shortage leads to grounding of second air ambulance

Trauma Hawk saves lives when seconds count. But the Health Care District of Palm Beach County told Contact 5 that a "worldwide severe pilot shortage" has grounded one of its two air ambulances. It's a shortage Lindsay Grogan wants fixed because she knows firsthand how Trauma Hawk saves lives. Her...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy