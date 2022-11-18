ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for an SUV driver who drove off after hitting and critically hurting a 38-year-old Orlando motorcyclist last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 near State Road...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
aroundosceola.com

More details in stabbing death of Kissimmee teen

Kissimmee Police released additional details into the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in the early morning hours of last Thursday. Anas Muhammad, 17, has been arrested in connection with the death of Paola Pagan, his downstairs neighbor at the Kensington Apartments along John Young Parkway in north Kissimmee. A case or charges have yet to be filed in Osceola County court.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

5-year-old non-verbal autistic boy reported missing, wandered away from home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from his Orange County home Wednesday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aaron Pena who wandered away from his home in the area of the 11000 block Savannah Landing Circle around 12 p.m. He was also holding a boombox.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL

