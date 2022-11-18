Read full article on original website
Human remains, firearm found in wooded area of Orlando
Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death in the wooded area of the 4200 block of South Semoran Boulevard. Human remains and a firearm have been discovered at the scene. Homicide, crime scene investigation and the medical examiner are on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
WESH
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
click orlando
Motorcyclist critically hurt in Orange County hit-and-run crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for an SUV driver who drove off after hitting and critically hurting a 38-year-old Orlando motorcyclist last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 near State Road...
click orlando
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
fox35orlando.com
More details in stabbing death of Kissimmee teen
Kissimmee Police released additional details into the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in the early morning hours of last Thursday. Anas Muhammad, 17, has been arrested in connection with the death of Paola Pagan, his downstairs neighbor at the Kensington Apartments along John Young Parkway in north Kissimmee. A case or charges have yet to be filed in Osceola County court.
click orlando
5-year-old non-verbal autistic boy reported missing, wandered away from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from his Orange County home Wednesday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aaron Pena who wandered away from his home in the area of the 11000 block Savannah Landing Circle around 12 p.m. He was also holding a boombox.
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
FHP looking for driver responsible for injuring 12-year-old in Avalon Park hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After receiving a frantic call from her son last Friday, Felicia Lakharam says she found the 12-year-old boy lying in the middle of the street, next to his bike, at the intersection of Auburn Cove Lane and Avalon Park E. Blvd. She took FOX 35 News...
