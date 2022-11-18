Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail
Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and...
etxview.com
Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy
Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday. "Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
etxview.com
Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensaries in Orlando and Miami, FL
Company's retail presence now at 54 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide. WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. The new locations are Curaleaf's 53rd and 54th locations to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.
etxview.com
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
The marble-walled Indiana Senate chamber in Indianapolis with its bright lights and big leather chairs is miles away, literally and decoratively, from the comparatively simple meeting room in Crown Point that the Lake County Council calls home. But after taking a moment to savor his new environment during the ceremonial...
etxview.com
State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients
A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving rental assistance had been boarded in hotels in stays paid for by the rental relief program. Now, those residents were likely to be kicked out, he wrote.
Comments / 0