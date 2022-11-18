Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Rejoice, Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffet bringing tour to Phoenix in 2023
PHOENIX — Margaritaville will once again serve up its home in Phoenix for one night next year. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform March 8 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix as part of the Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour. Tickets for the show...
KTAR.com
Annual ZooLights at Phoenix Zoo kicks off this week with new features
PHOENIX — ZooLights is returning to the Phoenix Zoo this week and will be debuting some new features. The annual holiday lights event will unveil what the zoo is billing as the tallest floating tree in North America on Wednesday’s opening night. The LED-powered digital tree will be...
KTAR.com
Glendale Glitters to light up West Valley city for holiday season
PHOENIX — The holiday season is officially underway in Glendale with the city set to light its downtown area starting Monday evening ahead of various festivities. Returning to illuminate downtown and Murphy Park, the Glendale Glitters light display will turn on for the first time at 6 p.m., the city said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale and Gilbert natives among top holiday spenders, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — With Black Friday around the corner, folks in the Valley might be wondering how much is an appropriate amount to spend on holiday shopping. According to a personal finance website, the average Phoenician will spend about $872 over the holiday season compared to the average native of Scottsdale who is expected to spend $2,271.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale-based Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center releases rescued bears into the wild
PHOENIX — Five young bears the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center rescued last year have been released into the wild. Arizona Game and Fish Department partnered with the center based in Scottsdale in the effort. “Rehabilitating baby bears is no small feat,” Kim Carr, animal care manager at SWCC, said...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive challenges
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Albert William Kraemer, 82, was last seen near 32nd and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said. He has a medical condition that makes him confused and he can...
KTAR.com
Suspect in custody after fire starts at central Phoenix adult store
PHOENIX – Police said a man suspected of setting a fire inside a Phoenix adult store Monday afternoon was taken into custody. No one was injured in the fire at the Castle Megastore near Third Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Employees and customers were outside of the building by the time firefighters arrived.
KTAR.com
Avondale high school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — A West Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for October, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Sydni Ward teaches 12th grade at West Point High School in Avondale. Her determination to empower...
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in wreck near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX – One person died and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said the wreck shut down an area near Sky Harbor Airport at 16th Street and Interstate 17 around 3:45 a.m. Police said a woman and...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
KTAR.com
7 Maricopa County Community College bachelor’s programs gain accreditation
PHOENIX – The Higher Learning Commission has granted Maricopa County Community College District accreditation for seven bachelor’s degree programs in a range of fields, the district announced Monday. “Our seven bachelor’s degree programs will provide affordability, flexibility and career-focused subject matter to prepare our students to enter a...
KTAR.com
Man found dead by crews battling apartment fire near South Mountain
PHOENIX – A man was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire near South Mountain Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Responding crews encountered heavy fire at the entryway of a two-story complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ
PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Knife-wielding man fatally shot in Mesa road rage incident
PHOENIX – A knife-wielding man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident in Mesa, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and found 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Monday.
KTAR.com
3 killed, 4 injured in Peoria wreck; investigators suspect impairment
PHOENIX – Two adults and a teenager were killed and four other people were injured Sunday night in a collision in Peoria, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release Monday.
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
KTAR.com
2 Phoenix City Council races to be decided by runoff elections in March
PHOENIX – Two Phoenix City Council seats will be decided by runoffs because none of the candidates received a majority of the votes in the Nov. 8 election. The runoffs will be held March 14. Phoenix City Council elections are nonpartisan. In District 6, Kevin Robinson and Sam Stone...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues
PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
