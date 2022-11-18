ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale Glitters to light up West Valley city for holiday season

PHOENIX — The holiday season is officially underway in Glendale with the city set to light its downtown area starting Monday evening ahead of various festivities. Returning to illuminate downtown and Murphy Park, the Glendale Glitters light display will turn on for the first time at 6 p.m., the city said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
Scottsdale and Gilbert natives among top holiday spenders, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — With Black Friday around the corner, folks in the Valley might be wondering how much is an appropriate amount to spend on holiday shopping. According to a personal finance website, the average Phoenician will spend about $872 over the holiday season compared to the average native of Scottsdale who is expected to spend $2,271.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive challenges

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Albert William Kraemer, 82, was last seen near 32nd and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said. He has a medical condition that makes him confused and he can...
PHOENIX, AZ
Suspect in custody after fire starts at central Phoenix adult store

PHOENIX – Police said a man suspected of setting a fire inside a Phoenix adult store Monday afternoon was taken into custody. No one was injured in the fire at the Castle Megastore near Third Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Employees and customers were outside of the building by the time firefighters arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
1 dead, 1 critically injured in wreck near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX – One person died and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said the wreck shut down an area near Sky Harbor Airport at 16th Street and Interstate 17 around 3:45 a.m. Police said a woman and...
PHOENIX, AZ
7 Maricopa County Community College bachelor’s programs gain accreditation

PHOENIX – The Higher Learning Commission has granted Maricopa County Community College District accreditation for seven bachelor’s degree programs in a range of fields, the district announced Monday. “Our seven bachelor’s degree programs will provide affordability, flexibility and career-focused subject matter to prepare our students to enter a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Man found dead by crews battling apartment fire near South Mountain

PHOENIX – A man was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire near South Mountain Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Responding crews encountered heavy fire at the entryway of a two-story complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ

PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
AVONDALE, AZ
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
Knife-wielding man fatally shot in Mesa road rage incident

PHOENIX – A knife-wielding man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident in Mesa, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and found 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Monday.
MESA, AZ
3 killed, 4 injured in Peoria wreck; investigators suspect impairment

PHOENIX – Two adults and a teenager were killed and four other people were injured Sunday night in a collision in Peoria, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PEORIA, AZ
Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues

PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

