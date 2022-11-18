Read full article on original website
John Ware
5d ago
Can anything be said without offending anyone? "A guy walks into a bar." Sexist, ableist and supports substance abuse and abandonment of responsibility.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando FreeFall rider death: New information to be released on Florida's complaint against Slingshot Group
The owner of the Orlando FreeFall will be the subject of discussion in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried will offer new information in the department's administrative complaint against the Slingshot Group following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: What are the signs and risks of lung cancer?
How common is lung cancer? What are the major risk factors for lung cancer? Dr. Mark A. Socinski, executive medical director of AdventHealth's Cancer Institute, joined Good Day Orlando to answer these questions. More info: LungHealthProgram.com.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Public Schools superintendent voted out as board seeks 'different leadership direction'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - During a Brevard County school board meeting Tuesday, it was decided that Dr. Mark Mullins no longer serve as the school district's superintendent, according to a statement from Brevard Public Schools. The "board and the superintendent agreed to enter into negotiations for a separation agreement," a...
fox35orlando.com
5-year-old non-verbal autistic boy reported missing, wandered away from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from his Orange County home Wednesday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aaron Pena who wandered away from his home in the area of the 11000 block Savannah Landing Circle around 12 p.m. He was also holding a boombox.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows chaos on Florida school bus, driver yelling at kids who were 'misbehaving'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Video released from Stone Middle School students shows a Brevard County bus driver yelling at kids, while they ask her to let them off. A Brevard County public school spokesperson said the hysteria started when two kids began misbehaving. Other students on the bus said the driver then refused to take anyone home.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
fox35orlando.com
'This is unprecedent': Florida crews working hard to pickup debris after back-to-back hurricanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - If you have bags of yard debris waiting to be picked up outside your home – you’re not alone. Some residents who live in Maitland on Druid Drive said they’ve been waiting a while for crews to clear it up. "Of course I'd...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Orange County intersection, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead and a man was injured in an apparent shooting at an intersection in Orange County on Tuesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, this happened around 11 a.m. at Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Dr. in Orlando. "A man in his...
fox35orlando.com
Flying out of MCO: How to check flight status, parking lots, and TSA wait times
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 12-day travel period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday is underway and Orlando International Airport is already exceeding expectations – and parking garages are already filled up!. The airport was originally expected to have 10 percent higher traffic than last year, but as of Tuesday, officials upped...
Comments / 7