Orlando, FL

John Ware
5d ago

Can anything be said without offending anyone? "A guy walks into a bar." Sexist, ableist and supports substance abuse and abandonment of responsibility.

fox35orlando.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

5-year-old non-verbal autistic boy reported missing, wandered away from home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from his Orange County home Wednesday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aaron Pena who wandered away from his home in the area of the 11000 block Savannah Landing Circle around 12 p.m. He was also holding a boombox.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
ORLANDO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flying out of MCO: How to check flight status, parking lots, and TSA wait times

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 12-day travel period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday is underway and Orlando International Airport is already exceeding expectations – and parking garages are already filled up!. The airport was originally expected to have 10 percent higher traffic than last year, but as of Tuesday, officials upped...
ORLANDO, FL

