MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast as of late... both afternoon highs and early morning lows have been well below where they should be by November standards, but this week might be a bit different. Near normal temperatures are expected as we start the process of warming back up. Sunshine will be abundant at times, but there will be a good bit of cloud coverage, too; along with some extra moisture could come a couple of scattered showers.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO