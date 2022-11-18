Read full article on original website
WSFA
Coats for Comfort provides warmth for those the Salvation Army serves
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners and The Salvation Army for the annual Coats for Comfort drive. We are asking folks to donate coats to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at the following locations between now and Dec. 15th:
WSFA
Holiday parades galore! The Rundown has what’s in store
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are a time to enjoy family, friends and what better way than to attend an event together. Christmas parades are guaranteed to get you all in the holiday spirit. Below is a list of parades happening in the river region and beyond. Tuesday, Nov....
WSFA
2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
WSFA
Montgomery USPS facility ready to handle holiday workload
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is quickly approaching, and many people are making those holiday purchases and preparing to send them out to family and friends. This makes for a busy time of year for the United States Postal Service. USPS has been delivering the holidays for 257 years, and this year is no different.
WSFA
Central Elementary School special education teacher uses personal experience to inspire others
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) – Jacqulin Allen is a mother of four and the daughter of a long-time educator. She said her many life experiences are what led her to education, specifically special education. “I have a baby at home who was diagnosed with autism. So, special education is...
WSFA
The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
WSFA
Iron Ruck march set to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people begin to focus on Thanksgiving, good meals and time with family, there’s a group of student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University setting all that - and intense rivalry - aside in order to focus on an important cause.
WSFA
Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
Events commemorating Montgomery Bus Boycott announced
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was nearly 67 years ago that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white man. This was a defining moment in the Civil Rights movement and sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. On Dec. 1, the city and its partners will mark the anniversary with a series of events and activities for the community.
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
WSFA
First Alert: Warmer, then wetter later this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast as of late... both afternoon highs and early morning lows have been well below where they should be by November standards, but this week might be a bit different. Near normal temperatures are expected as we start the process of warming back up. Sunshine will be abundant at times, but there will be a good bit of cloud coverage, too; along with some extra moisture could come a couple of scattered showers.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
WSFA
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
WSFA
Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
wtvy.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
