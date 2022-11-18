Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
MyStateline.com
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine, the White House announced Wednesday, and is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Kyiv as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in.
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
MyStateline.com
Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint
ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkey...
MyStateline.com
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024.
Comments / 0