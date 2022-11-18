ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy

Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday. "Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lake Martin Area United Way reaches over half of their goal

Tis’ the season of giving and United Way has raised 61 percent of their goal. Lake Martin Area United Way held their campaign update luncheon on Nov. 18 in their conference room. Board members and representatives from different agencies gathered together to give updates on their campaigns. “I look...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

