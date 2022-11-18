Read full article on original website
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment
Federal appeals judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that former President Trump should have been awarded a third-party special master to review the documents stored in his Florida home as the Department of Justice (DOJ) works to nullify the appointment. Lawyers for the DOJ and Trump appeared before a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of […]
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
Biden eases Trump-era restrictions for financial advisers on ESG
The Biden administration is making it easier for money managers to consider climate change and other environmental and social factors in retirement investments. The Labor Department on Tuesday issued a new final rule making it so that these fiduciaries can consider “the economic effects of climate change” in investments that they oversee. Assistant Secretary for […]
