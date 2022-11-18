ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

ballstatesports.com

Women's Basketball Travels to ACC Foe No. 9/11 Notre Dame Sunday

No. 9/11 Notre Dame (3-0) Nov. 20 | South Bend, Ind. | Joyce Center | 4 pm ET. - Ball State returns to the road Sunday to play its third-straight team from the state of Indiana when the Cardinals head north to take on No. 9/11 Notre Dame at 4 pm ET in the Joyce Center.
MUNCIE, IN
rrsn.com

2022 IHSAA Semi-State Football Scores

Football Recognizes Seniors During Frigid Finale The Valparaiso University football program recognized 24 seniors prior to Saturday’s season finale, a 24-0 setback to... by Paul Condry | Nov 19, 2022 | Featured,Football Blogs | 0 Comments. IHSAA Semi-State Football Scores CLASS 6A Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21 Hamilton Southeastern 15...
VALPARAISO, IN
MLive.com

North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon

Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School Football PRO

Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edwardsburg High School football team will have a game with South Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
VALPARAISO, IN
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
automotive-fleet.com

Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction

Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
SOUTH BEND, IN
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

Chesterton, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is a specialty orthopedic clinic serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the practice. 1. The institute has eight locations in Northwest Indiana. 2. The institute opened its first facility in 1968 in Gary. 3. The institute is...
CHESTERTON, IN

