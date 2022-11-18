Read full article on original website
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Boston College
Notre Dame had many standouts from the 44-0 victory over Boston College, but three players stood above the rest
Look: College Football World Is Loving The Notre Dame Snow Game
This week's slate of college football games is providing some fan-favorite snow game action. The snow is coming down hard in South Bend for today's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. It's difficult to see through the thick flurries as the No. 18 Fighting Irish hold a 44-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.
Notre Dame To Host 2025 Quarterback Mikey Gow For Boston College Matchup
Notre Dame has a quarterback on campus in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes, one of them is sophomore standout Mikey Gow
Ohio Lineman Parker Harden Ready To See Notre Dame
Notre Dame is hosting massive 2025 offensive lineman Parker Harden for its matchup against Boston College
abc57.com
Football, Medicine and a Heisman Trophy: One Chicago family's connection to Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- For some, a school is more than just a place to learn. For some, it’s about a legacy. Richard Marshall Cronin was a walk-on starter at the University of Notre Dame in 1945. “He saw that quarterback coming at him and said, ‘I wasn’t going...
ballstatesports.com
Women's Basketball Travels to ACC Foe No. 9/11 Notre Dame Sunday
No. 9/11 Notre Dame (3-0) Nov. 20 | South Bend, Ind. | Joyce Center | 4 pm ET. - Ball State returns to the road Sunday to play its third-straight team from the state of Indiana when the Cardinals head north to take on No. 9/11 Notre Dame at 4 pm ET in the Joyce Center.
rrsn.com
2022 IHSAA Semi-State Football Scores
Football Recognizes Seniors During Frigid Finale The Valparaiso University football program recognized 24 seniors prior to Saturday’s season finale, a 24-0 setback to... by Paul Condry | Nov 19, 2022 | Featured,Football Blogs | 0 Comments. IHSAA Semi-State Football Scores CLASS 6A Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21 Hamilton Southeastern 15...
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
WNDU
Preparing for snow ahead of the Boston College vs. Notre Dame game
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s game aims to be the first and last snowy home game this season!. Fans shouldn’t have much of a problem getting into tailgate lots and finding their spot, but it’s always important to remember to drive slowly in slippery conditions. The...
22 WSBT
New Prairie heading to 4A state finals after comeback win in semi-state
KOKOMO — New Prairie will play for the 4A state title. The Cougars beat Kokomo in the semi-state, 10-9. scoring all ten points in the final five minutes. New Prairie will play East Central in the 4A state championship game next Friday at 3 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.
MLive.com
North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon
Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
abc57.com
Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
Mendon returns to football finals, seeks 12th title
The Mendon football team is back in the state finals for the first time since winning it all back in 2011. This time the Hornets are playing in the eight-player division two state championship game
onefootdown.com
WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl
The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds...
Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edwardsburg High School football team will have a game with South Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
automotive-fleet.com
Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction
Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Chesterton, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is a specialty orthopedic clinic serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the practice. 1. The institute has eight locations in Northwest Indiana. 2. The institute opened its first facility in 1968 in Gary. 3. The institute is...
