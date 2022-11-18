Teens organize tournament to bring awareness to suicide prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Teens in western Massachusetts are doing something about suicide and mental health awareness.

The ‘You’re Not Alone’ preseason high school basketball tournament starts Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the South End Community Center in Springfield. The two-day tournament continues through Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 19.

Three Belchertown High School varsity boys basketball captains organized the event, which is sponsored by the Center for Human Development (CHD) and the Springfield Thunderbirds. Henry Audette, Ty Bogdanovich, and Tyler McDonald want to bring people together to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention and to bring funding to those causes.

“The mental health crisis in our country right now is real and affects all of us in some way. We wanted to create a fun event that can help bring multiple communities together and raise awareness. We all have to do our part so that we don’t needlessly lose people that mean so much to us” said Bogdanovich.

‘You’re Not Alone’ is aimed at being a fun way people can support mental health and suicide prevention, while also remembering the prevalence of suicide, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with great pride that the Center for Human Development supports the You’re Not Alone basketball tournament. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and since the start of the COVID pandemic, hospital admissions have seen a sharp rise in admissions of people with suicidal thoughts or attempts—especially young people. This tournament makes a direct impact on this tragic problem by raising awareness and funding to address the important public health challenge of suicide prevention,” said CHD VP of Community Engagement Ben Craft.

If you or a loved one is seeking help call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8. Also visit SAVE at Save.org, a nonprofit for those impacted by suicide.

