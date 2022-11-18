Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
KOMU
Columbia plow crews to conduct annual dry snow run Tuesday
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia is planning to conduct its annual dry snow run training exercise Tuesday, Nov. 22. Public Works crews will use the dry snow exercise as an opportunity to review safety procedures and practice their snow routes in order to better prepare for this season's winter weather.
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
KOMU
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
KOMU
The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
KOMU
Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date
COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5
COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
KOMU
Food Bank hosts annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive. The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food bank...
KOMU
Part of East High Street to close Monday for repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of East High Street from the slip ramps on Missouri Boulevard to Bolivar Street will close Monday starting at 8 a.m. A contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will make repairs to the deck of the High Street viaduct project. The street is scheduled to reopen...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, November 18
Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police said the suspect is still at large. Columbia residents share feedback on...
KOMU
Local pharmacy finds solutions to the amoxicillin shortage
COLUMBIA - Pharmacies are finding solutions for their customers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage on amoxicillin on Oct. 28. One local pharmacy, Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, has experienced the shortage over the past few weeks. Bill Morrissey, a pharmacist at Kilgore's, said shipments have been spotty.
KOMU
Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
KOMU
Community members react as Route 15 remains closed after train derailment in Paris
PARIS - Missouri Route 15 in Paris remained closed Friday after a train derailed Thursday morning. There were three minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report. MSHP said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
KOMU
Seven organizations receive funds from United Way for financial stability efforts
Seven local organizations will receive funds for three years to continue programs that strengthen the financial stability and economic mobility of individuals who are financially vulnerable. The Heart of Missouri United Way announced Thursday that it will invest $300,000 each year for the recipients of the Financial Stability Impact Investments...
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
KOMU
Thanksgiving Day meals: Here's which Columbia stores and restaurants are open
Thanksgiving is approaching and for anyone who wants to steer clear of the kitchen, Columbia has some options. While most places will not be open on the holiday, there are a few different restaurants, grocery stores and events to be thankful for this week. Restaurants. Glenn's Cafe will be open...
Comments / 0