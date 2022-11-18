PK heartbreak ends Tigers’ season in fourth round

WARSAW – The difference between a trip to the East Region finals or the end of a season came down to one kick last Thursday, a shame considering the game was played during a constant downpour due to the pre-storm effects of Hurricane Nicole.

One kick.

One save.

One un-timed play

One winner.

One team hangs it up.

One moves on for a chance of capturing a state title.

No. 3 seed Manteo survived by winning a 5-4 PK shootout to oust No. 2 James Kenan on Bill Taylor Field in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

Vincete Guzman Makenley Augustin, Kelvi Ramirez and Omar Covarrubias netted PK scores.

The loss was the first of the season for the Tigers, whose 23-1-1 record is thought to be the best in any sport in JK history. Manteo (17-2-3) was to play No. 4 Clinton in the East Region final this week on the Outer Banks.

“It’s a tough loss because of what we had our sights set on, something bigger and better,” said JK veteran coach Mitchell Quinn. “Even in an intense game there is a winner and a loser.”

Yet Quinn, who is 150-505 at JK since taking over in 20133, knows the bigger picture revolves around the fact that his Tigers had their most successful season in history.

“It was a wonderful season, a great season,” he said. “It took a long time for someone to beat us.”

James Kenan took a 2-0 halftime lead off goals from Maken Augustin and Angel Valazquez. But they could not hold off the Redskins, who got scores from Amyas Kenyon and Oscar Rivera to tie it at 2-2 after the end of regulation and then two 10-minute overtime sessions.

“Manteo is a solid team with a good defense and No. 7 (Rivera) is a really good player,” Quinn said. “We had our chances and missed some shots that would have made a difference.

“But we’ve never played in rain like this and that effects kicking, throwing and goalie play. As a matter of fact, I’ve never had a team play in conditions like this, where it rained that hard for that long. It just puts the game in a different atmosphere and the mindset is different.”

James Kenan, which won its unprecedented fourth consecutive East Central 2A Conference title, took control for the first 15 minutes.

Manteo countered to dominate in the middle portion of the first half with the two schools playing at a fairly even pace the final 12 minutes before the halftime horn.

“I felt good about it and great even as we were going out to the second half, especially considering the conditions,” Quinn said. “It just didn’t go our way.”

Yet but by the smallest of margins.

JK’s op line scorer Peter Omega missed the game after getting four yellow cards in the playoffs and being forced to sit out a game.

“That made a difference because Peter makes it difficult on our opponents because of how much he stretches out the defense,” Quinn said. “It makes us a different team.”

Covarrubias

to the rescue

JK won a thriller three days earlier, surviving a 3-2 physical confrontation with No. 7 Greene Central (19-5) in the third round.

Omar Covarrubias netted the clinching goal near the end of regulation.

“Omar does a great job in the middle,” Quinn said of the all-county player from a season ago. “I call him my silent star and he’s so calm and collected and he never panics. He hasn’t shot as much as he did last year, while still getting a lot of goals.”

Augustin knocked home the game’s first goal and then found the back of the net to tie it 2-2.

“It was a physical game and I like that,” said Quinn as the Rams collected more yellow cards than JK. But the Tigers were likewise the bury-lined battle and thus assessed three yellows, but less than the seven the Rams earned.

Omega, Berlin David and a Ram player were involved in a soccer collision near the end of the game. It was one of many pushing, pulling, charging and holding fouls during the match.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com