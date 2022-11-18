Read full article on original website
WNYT
‘Code Blue’ alert in Albany through Friday
A “Code Blue” alert is called in the city of Albany, effective through Friday. A “Code Blue” is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or lower, including wind chill. Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission,...
WNYT
Troy Turkey Trot security, traffic and parking information
Residents are reminded that the Troy Turkey Trot will take place Thursday, November 24, 2022. Below is a recap of security, parking, and traffic considerations. The Troy Police Department, in conjunction with the Troy Turkey Trot race committee and the City of Troy, has announced this year’s security measures in connection with the Trot. The announced security measures are designed to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators:
WNYT
Troy ready for annual Turkey Trot
An annual turkey tradition kicks off Thursday morning. The Troy Turkey Trot is starting at 8 a.m. The event director tells NewsChannel 13 they have raised $20,000 to donate so far. That money will go to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s Home & Shelter.
WNYT
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor calls for big changes in public safety
Public safety measure changes in Saratoga Springs are “urgent” according to Mayor Ron Kim. The mayor is urging all city residents and stakeholders to be part of the dialogue to fix things in the wake of a violent gun battle on Broadway, early Sunday morning. It started with...
WNYT
Upstate of Business – Nine Pin expands
Nine Pin Cider Works is expanding. Their new canning facility is in the heart of Albany’s warehouse district. The 7,000 square foot facility will help the local cidery meet production needs. The building is right behind Nine Pin’s current facility and includes an upgraded loading dock and a large...
WNYT
Equinox volunteers are preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals
It’s always a busy time ahead of Thanksgiving with people working to prepare meals for people in need. This past week, a group of volunteers from Equinox – a human services organization – have been hard at work making sure those in the community have a meal to eat.
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, gets kidney donor she desperately needs
Maya Charles Rivera, 10, from Clifton Park, is finally getting the kidney transplant she desperately needs. NewsChannel 13 shared Maya’s story back in September, when the family learned the 5th grader has Stage 4 kidney disease. Maya’s dad says the donor is someone they know, who is close with...
WNYT
Earlier bar closings, more security under consideration in Saratoga Springs
In the wake of Sunday’s shootout in Saratoga Springs, city leaders have begun fast-tracking additional security measures. Changing the closing time for bars is among the measures already being discussed. Bars are now allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. The possibility of mandating metal detectors for bar patrons...
WNYT
Capital Region program educates bar owners how to spot drink spiking
Drink spiking is increasing across the United States, and the Capital Region is no different. Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. Jolynn Backes, the Coordinator of Community Education with Capital Region Safe Bars, works to educate bars on how to watch for drink-spiking...
WNYT
Two people injured in Glens Falls explosion
An explosion has injured two people. It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 on Luzerne Road. A Glens Falls city spokesperson says two men – ages 36 and 55 – went into a storage unit to get tables out for a Thanksgiving gathering. There was a strong smell of gas inside at the time. They had finished one trip, and were on the second trip when the explosion happened.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting
City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
WNYT
Saratoga County construction company celebrates 75th anniversary
A business in Saratoga County is celebrating its diamond anniversary. MLB Construction Services was established in 1947 during the post World War II building boom. The company completed its first project with the Tidewater Oil Company – by making office alterations. It’s since expanded into additional fields – including...
WNYT
Two still hospitalized after Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
A sheriff’s deputy from Rutland, Vermont, and another man from Utica remain hospitalized. Both of them are gunshot victims in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs. There is no word on their conditions. The deputy is identified as Vito E. Caselnova IV. Meantime, it was business as usual...
WNYT
Albany County Sheriff’s Office delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
CLARKSVILLE – There was no shortage of volunteers at the Albany County Sheriff’s annual Thanksgiving meal operation. They started cooking early Tuesday morning and more people joined in to arrange the meals and pack them up. “This is awesome, so I reached out to Old World Provisions, they...
WNYT
St. Patrick’s Church up for auction
Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Troy closed back in 2010. Come next month, the 14,416 square foot building on Sixth Avenue goes up for auction. The church has 13 historic bells… 56 foot high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says...
WNYT
Retired police captain explains training behind Saratoga Springs incident
Police go through rigorous training in order to handle chaotic scenes like the one in Saratoga Springs as Sunday morning’s shooting on Broadway unfolded. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, a deputy from Rutland, Vermont was shot by police. NewsChannel 13 has been gathering reaction from local leaders and digging...
WNYT
Missing Rensselaer County teen found safe
A teen reported missing in Rensselaer County has been found safe. Francis Jett, 13, is now back home with her family. She hadn’t been seen since last Thursday. Investigators have not said where she was found.
WNYT
Deputy’s attorney says his client is the victim in Saratoga Springs shooting
The man shot by police in downtown Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning is a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vito Caselnova IV, 24, is recovering at Albany Medical Center from 10 bullet wounds. He was on a dinner date in Saratoga Springs, and was waiting for...
