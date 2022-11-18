ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

‘Code Blue’ alert in Albany through Friday

A “Code Blue” alert is called in the city of Albany, effective through Friday. A “Code Blue” is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or lower, including wind chill. Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy Turkey Trot security, traffic and parking information

Residents are reminded that the Troy Turkey Trot will take place Thursday, November 24, 2022. Below is a recap of security, parking, and traffic considerations. The Troy Police Department, in conjunction with the Troy Turkey Trot race committee and the City of Troy, has announced this year’s security measures in connection with the Trot. The announced security measures are designed to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators:
TROY, NY
WNYT

Troy ready for annual Turkey Trot

An annual turkey tradition kicks off Thursday morning. The Troy Turkey Trot is starting at 8 a.m. The event director tells NewsChannel 13 they have raised $20,000 to donate so far. That money will go to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s Home & Shelter.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot

The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Upstate of Business – Nine Pin expands

Nine Pin Cider Works is expanding. Their new canning facility is in the heart of Albany’s warehouse district. The 7,000 square foot facility will help the local cidery meet production needs. The building is right behind Nine Pin’s current facility and includes an upgraded loading dock and a large...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park girl, 10, gets kidney donor she desperately needs

Maya Charles Rivera, 10, from Clifton Park, is finally getting the kidney transplant she desperately needs. NewsChannel 13 shared Maya’s story back in September, when the family learned the 5th grader has Stage 4 kidney disease. Maya’s dad says the donor is someone they know, who is close with...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Capital Region program educates bar owners how to spot drink spiking

Drink spiking is increasing across the United States, and the Capital Region is no different. Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. Jolynn Backes, the Coordinator of Community Education with Capital Region Safe Bars, works to educate bars on how to watch for drink-spiking...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Two people injured in Glens Falls explosion

An explosion has injured two people. It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 on Luzerne Road. A Glens Falls city spokesperson says two men – ages 36 and 55 – went into a storage unit to get tables out for a Thanksgiving gathering. There was a strong smell of gas inside at the time. They had finished one trip, and were on the second trip when the explosion happened.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting

City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County construction company celebrates 75th anniversary

A business in Saratoga County is celebrating its diamond anniversary. MLB Construction Services was established in 1947 during the post World War II building boom. The company completed its first project with the Tidewater Oil Company – by making office alterations. It’s since expanded into additional fields – including...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

St. Patrick’s Church up for auction

Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Troy closed back in 2010. Come next month, the 14,416 square foot building on Sixth Avenue goes up for auction. The church has 13 historic bells… 56 foot high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy