An explosion has injured two people. It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 on Luzerne Road. A Glens Falls city spokesperson says two men – ages 36 and 55 – went into a storage unit to get tables out for a Thanksgiving gathering. There was a strong smell of gas inside at the time. They had finished one trip, and were on the second trip when the explosion happened.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO