Where to eat out on Thanksgiving Day in Tuscaloosa

After two years of offering to-go and drive-up meals only, Chuck's Fish will return to in-house service for its always-free Thanksgiving Day feast, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24.

For 2020 and 2021, the upscale seafood, sushi, pizza, and more restaurant offered combos of, turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a roll packaged in Styrofoam to go, rather than plated and served for seated diners at the 508 Greensboro Ave. location. Though the restaurant has been serving in-house for regular business days, pandemic precautions seemed advisable even last year.

Transitioning back requires more volunteers, since some of Chuck's staff members take the day off, while volunteers help plate, serve and clean up. The person delivering your feast might be a lawyer, a linebacker, or a retired University of Alabama administrator since many volunteers return year after year.

"Going back to dine-in requires more volunteer support," said Erin Barfield, manager of Chuck's, the second in a line of restaurants opened by Charles Morgan III, after the success of his Harbor Docks in Destin, Florida. Morgan has since rolled out Chuck's Fish locations in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Athens, Georgia, and Tallahassee, Florida.

He also owns Five Bar, with an upscale pub-food menu, around the corner from Chuck's at 2324 Sixth St.; Five also has locations in Birmingham, Mobile, and Athens. Morgan also created an upscale Mexican-food concept, El Papi, on Dauphin Street in Mobile.

"With the drive-through service, we only used about 50. With dine-in, we need about 150," Barfield said.

At press time, slots were still open on Wednesday afternoon prep, and on the actual Thanksgiving Day, to plate, roll silverware, bus tables, work the pie station, and help out on the American Lunch food truck (which will be preparing meals for those who still want to-go service), run plates out, wash dishes, and serve, especially later in the afternoon. Volunteers wishing to join in should go here: www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f48adaf2aa7fac16-chucks1.

Though Chuck's, Five, and American Lunch employees are given the holiday off, many volunteers to work anyway, to help keep the feasts rolling on.

"They choose to; I try not to pressure them," Barfield said.

"It helps that with the Iron Bowl at home (this weekend), they know they can't go anywhere," she said, laughing.

It's not just that fans and students will be hanging around Tuscaloosa over the holiday weekend for the 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 clash between the Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, but Chuck's must gear up to feed a team from CBS on Thursday evening, expected to be 100 or more.

"I'm wondering how everyone is going to respond," Barfield said "The to-go was a little bit easier on people," but the overriding feeling now is that diners want to return to something like normalcy, after years of shut-downs and limited operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started the event with the hope that people of all walks of life would come in, so the experience is a crucial part of it," Barfield said. Thanksgiving Day meals are always free, for anyone, so a family that ordinarily might find it financially difficult to dine out could be sitting next to a group of students from overseas who can't get home over the long weekend, next to wealthy regulars, or some locally famous faces. There's never a charge, but donation buckets are placed around for those who wish to contribute; all funds go to Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa.

Chuck's served about 1,800 in 2019, then in the to-go years went even higher, serving about 3,000 for 2021.

"This year we're shooting for about 2,000, because dine-in is also a slower service," Barfield said. Lines start forming early, with service running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Even with volunteer slots open, Barfield knows they can do it again; it's about the 13th or 14th year for such feasts, she said, from a restaurant that opened in 2006. The concept originated more than a quarter-century back, with one of Morgan's long-time employees at Harbor Docks, which opened on its Gulf-front location in 1979. He's named the seafood restaurants after his father, a heralded civil rights lawyer who argued nine cases before the Supreme Court. These feasts are not community service, Morgan says, because his restaurants and employees are part of the community.

"We're fortunate to make a good career at selling food," said Morgan in a 2019 interview with The Tuscaloosa News. "Giving food away one day a year is not that big a deal." When given the chance, "a lotta people want to do the right thing."

Other Thanksgiving Day options

For those not wishing to wait out lines at Chuck's, and with the money to spend, there are a number of other holiday choices around Tuscaloosa. As they will in anything short of an impending hurricane, Waffle House locations will be open, as well many hotel in-house facilities, because most chains require their locations to continue to serve guests. Waffle House has several locations in Tuscaloosa and Northport; for more, check here: https://locations.wafflehouse.com.

At the Embassy Suites Hilton, its upscale Side by Side Kitchen and Cocktails will offer a Thanksgiving Day buffet, served from 12-3 p.m., and 4-8 p.m., priced at $54, or $20 for children 10 and under. Reservations are recommended. Included are salad and soup choices, with citrus brined whole turkey, smoked country ham, and slow roasted prime rib. Side dishes include cornbread dressing, braised collard greens and more, with a selection of desserts including pumpkin cheesecake, apple cobbler and pecan pie.

Side by Side is also offering a to-go package, serving four, for $200, with much the same menu. For more, see sidebysidekitchen.com, or call 205-561-5097. Orders for to-go must be placed by noon Monday, Nov. 21. Pickup will be 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day.

​Sitar of India, formerly Sitar Indian Cuisine, will be open regular hours Thanksgiving Day, in its new location at 220 15th St. E., across from Forest Lake.

With its expanded patio and menu additions, Sitar is holding more special events such as its Thanksgiving Day buffet, featuring all-you-can-eat tandouri turkey, sides, salad bar, breads, dessert and chai tea. That will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at $17.95 per person.

In addition to the turkey, the buffet will include shrimp goani, goat curry, butter chicken, paneer chicken masala, assorted pakora, naan/bathura and more. Those with larger groups are encouraged to call ahead for reservations, at 205-345-1419.

Dillard's Chophouse, 2330 Fourth St., at the corner of Greensboro Ave. and Fourth, will be serving a Thanksgiving menu, with seating from 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required, but "highly recommended." Parties of more than 10 should call 205-614-8782 to reserve tables.

A menu of non-Thanksgiving items will also be available, for anyone all turkey-ed out. See www.dillardschophouse.com/thanksgiving for more details.

At Metro Diner in Midtown Village, at the southwestern crossroads of McFarland Boulevard and 15th Street, the restaurant will open at its usual 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but close at 2:30 p.m. For more, see www.metrodiner.com/locations/alabama/tuscaloosa.

And for those not wishing to cook, but still preferring to eat at home, Cracker Barrel sells heat-and-serve meals that can be made ready to eat in two hours, or ready-to-eat packages, served hot. They've got different sizes according to the number of folks looking to be fed.

For those wishing to stay out of the kitchen entirely, Cracker Barrel will open its regular business hours Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., at 4800 Doris Pate Drive, with traditional Thanksgiving meals served beginning at 11 a.m. Whichever option you choose, it's best to call or check-in ahead, through www.crackerbarrel.com/explore/thanksgiving.