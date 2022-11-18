Alabama, Auburn team up to raise awareness about suicide among veterans

The University of Alabama and Auburn University will join forces in a Thanksgiving week march across the state to raise awareness about the suicide rate among veterans.

Members of UA’s Crimson Legion and Auburn’s Student Veterans Association will participate in the fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck, which will begin in Auburn on Nov. 23 and end in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26 before the Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Almost every veteran and service member’s life has been touched by veteran suicide at some point,” said Tiffany Laurie, president of the UA Crimson Legion.

Laurie said that the objective of Operation Iron Ruck is to set aside the Alabama-Auburn rivalry and promote camaraderie among student-veterans while giving back to veterans around Alabama.

The student-veteran participants in Operation Iron Ruck will march a total of 151 miles while carrying 22-pound rucksacks that contain donated items. The student-veterans will deliver the donated items to charities that assist Alabama’s veterans.

This year's beneficiaries are the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Mission 22, the Tuskegee Veterans Assisted Living Center and Three Hots and a Cot.

During the march, each student will hike about 50 miles and walk for 2½ hours before climbing into a support vehicle for about five hours of rest beginning the next leg of the hike.

Last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 23 as Operation Iron Ruck Day in the state

"It speaks volumes that the Alabama and Auburn student veterans associations set aside their rivalry during the week of the Iron Bowl to work together in raising awareness about veteran suicide," said Kent Davis, the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

"This march establishes a connectedness and level of support that has a lasting impact within the veteran community. I'm proud of both universities and all participants for the work they are doing to help raise awareness for veteran suicide," Davis said.