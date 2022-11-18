DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson was merely a footnote on a night he tied the Dallas record for points in consecutive games. History-making rallies can do that. Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and the Stars erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. After allowing a goal at 9:37 of the third to fall behind 4-1, Dallas became the first team in NHL history to trail by at least three goals that late and win in regulation, according to STATS.

