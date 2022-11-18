ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Anti-gun violence event scheduled for Saturday in Jackson

By Sarah Best, Jackson Sun
 6 days ago

Destiny Church is hosting the Better Community Summit on Saturday a free event intended to serve as a collaboration between community members to share the importance of addressing crime and providing support to those affected by it.

The event will be the second of its kind this year and similar to the prior one held at Lane College in July. Available workshops will include those focusing on gang violence, child trauma, mental health, and school strategies to inform parents of information regarding the school system, according to District 2 councilmember Johnny Dodd.

Dodd, a prominent figure leading the movement in Jackson against gun violence, noted that this Saturday’s event will be concluded with a compelling panel of local speakers.

From the archives: Tracking the violence: From Congress to California, a scramble for answers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071fay_0jF9ewEj00

“We got a panel of mothers that have lost their young men, their loved ones, to the senseless murders that took place in our city,” said Dodd. “To let the other parents have insight into some things they’ve been through since they lost their kids.”

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the event, where they can join the arts and crafts workshop created specifically for the community’s youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSgQG_0jF9ewEj00

Prizes including a television will be given during the workshops and with the holidays just around the corner, turkeys and hams will also be gifted to event attendees. Lunch will be provided throughout the day for kids and parents alike.

More than a dozen vendors and organizations like Capitol City Residential Health Care and Positive Living Group are also excepted to be at the event, readily available to provide information about mental health and developmental disability resources.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 10 a.m. and go on until 2 p.m.

“They’re not alone, we are here to support you, and other organizations are here to support you too,” Dodd said.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Anti-gun violence event scheduled for Saturday in Jackson

