Third Glencoe Community Thanksgiving Meal on tap

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
 6 days ago
Churches and businesses in Glencoe are again partnering with the City of Glencoe for the third Glencoe Community Thanksgiving Meal.

The Thanksgiving Day event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glencoe, 103 N. College St.

First Baptist Pastor Donny Yarbrough said the event began during the COVID-19 pandemic but has continued as an outreach focusing on the Glencoe area.

Yarbrough said organizers are expecting to serve about 500 free meals consisting of chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, a roll and dessert.

Volunteers are needed; those interested can text “serve” to 256-371-4610. Those in the Glencoe area wishing to have a meal delivered can text "meal" to the same number or fill out an online form at https://bit.ly/3XcyFfJ.

Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/3hQrHgt or by texting "give" to 256-371-4610.

