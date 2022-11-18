ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
Syracuse alum behind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to be featured on History Channel

A Syracuse University alumnus who came up with the name “Cabbage Patch Kids” will be featured in an upcoming episode of a History Channel series about iconic toys. Cabbage Patch Kids were originally created in 1976 by Xavier Roberts as handmade, soft sculpture dolls known as “The Little People,” adapted from an idea by Martha Nelson Thomas. The collectible figures were available for “adoption” with birth certificates for “parents” to sign and a unique name, so no two dolls were the same. They were first sold in arts and crafts events, but as demand grew Roberts bought a deserted medical clinic in Georgia that became the “Babyland General Hospital” where the dolls were “born.”
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Syracuse high school football players team up to help families at Thanksgiving

Syracuse, N.Y. — They may be competitors on the field, but football players from Syracuse’s high schools came together this week to help families in need. Football players from ITC, Corcoran, Fowler and Nottingham high schools, as well as coaches from the city’s high schools and the Syracuse West girls basketball team all helped with the giveaway on Monday. They put together bags filled with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, cookies, gummy bears and of course, turkeys.
