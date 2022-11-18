Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist

Read full article on original website
Related
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer...
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
Comments / 0