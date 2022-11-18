Read full article on original website
Disaffiliation from First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro is denied
Little Rock, Arkansas – The disaffiliation agreement for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro has been approved. The church voted to disaffiliate after church leadership turned down some members’ plea for more time in July, although this action needed to be approved by the annual conference by a simple majority.
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season has arrived at John 3:16 Ministries and this year, the newest decoration is breaking records. The group built a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree in the middle of their camp to help get people in the holiday spirit. Members got a little help from...
“We need love”: Former Jonesboro resident survives nightclub shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As communities prepare to mourn following a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado, a former Jonesboro resident is thankful to be alive. On Saturday, Nov. 19, five people were killed and 17 others were hurt at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs. It was an...
Triple Digit Flip host visiting Batesville today for charity dinner
Pace and Laura Morby, stars of the A&E program, “Triple Digit Flip,” will be hosting a Charity Dinner, at the Batesville Head Start location, 1900 Lyon St., today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to a media release announcing the dinner, Pace and Laura said they are...
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro. The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr. According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
E-Commerce Park seeing progress despite setbacks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new warehouse and distribution center has been making some progress in Jonesboro. Back in October, construction on the E-Commerce Park just off I-555 began, headed by Ramsons Inc. The 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility was announced in May 2022. The building will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse,...
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County inmate faces new charges after investigators said he punched a jailer in the mouth and then slammed his head into a concrete wall. District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
