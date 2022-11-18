Read full article on original website
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
Second Lewiston Robbery Suspect Apprehended in Clearwater County
An 18-year-old Lewiston man was arrested in Clearwater County Friday night in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz says Forrest Riley was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m....
Two Weippe Men Arrested After Shots Fired Call
WEIPPE, ID – Two Weippe men were arrested last night after Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lacey Meadows Road. According to a press release, the call was received at about 5:50 p.m. “As a result of the investigation...
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
1,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized; Two Lewiston Residents Arrested
LEWISTON, ID – Two Lewiston residents were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force that resulted in the discovery of about 1,000 fentanyl pills. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers says detectives had recently obtained information regarding two individuals believed to be regularly trafficking fentanyl pills into the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Monday Incident in Moscow Remains Unfounded
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says an incident late yesterday afternoon created “immediate speculation” that it was related to the November 13th murders of four University of Idaho students. According to a press release, the incident is so far “unfounded.”. A 911 call was...
Press Conference Regarding Moscow Murders Set For 1:00p Today
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement and other officials will hold another press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students at a residence near the University campus in the early morning hours of November 13th. It will be livestreamed on the University’s YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Investigators Continue Search For Suspect in Murders of Four University of Idaho Students
MOSCOW, ID – Investigators say they still do not have a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students a week ago. At a press conference this afternoon, Moscow Police Chief Jim Fry said they have received nearly 650 tips and have conducted more than 90 interviews since the deaths were discovered on November 13th at a residence in the 1100 block of King Road.
Nez Perce Tribal Police Close to Solving Gun Threats Post on Social Media
LAPWAI, ID – Nez Perce Tribal Police are close to confirming the identities of the persons involved in making threats toward the Lapwai School District on social media. Late Monday night, police received reports of an individual who posted gun threats. As a precaution, the schools and Lapwai Tribal offices, Housing Authority, and Nimiipuu Health were closed today.
Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
Clarkston Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Swallows Nest
A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was airlifted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston. According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. 78-year-old Marlene Driscoll of Clarkston was driving a 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the center line striking the teen driving north in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
St. Maries Man Killed in Collision Involving Two Semis
LEWISTON, ID – A 26-year-old St. Maries man succumbed to injuries he received in a collision which has closed US 12 between Lewiston and Orofino since around 6:00 a.m. this morning. The Idaho State Police says the driver of a 2006 Kenworth logging truck was westbound at milepost 14 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner.
Two Clarkston Residents Among Those Injured in Canyon County Collision
CANYON COUNTY, ID – Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle collision which occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. this morning on US 95 near Anderson Corner Road in Canyon County. Two elderly Clarkston residents were among those injured. According to a press release, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was...
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - At approximately 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Idaho State Police were notified of a two vehicle collision on US Highway 12 near milepost 14 east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a 2006 Kenworth log truck...
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
