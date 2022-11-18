ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam

Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

Large 'Holiday Reflections' display opens at Union Station

More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village, which they call Holiday Reflections. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson.
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner

No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal.
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?

Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Medicare 101

Grace sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City to answer your Medicare questions. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect

KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

New plan to review Golubski’s old cases is met with criticism

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - We’re learning more about a $1.7 million plan within the Unified Government to review the cases of disgraced retired KCK police detective Roger Golubski. The chief of police, District Attorney Mark Dupree, and the mayor appeared together at a news conference in KCK to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson

19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
KANSAS CITY, MO

