Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KCTV 5
KC program looks to reverse trends of virtual learning’s effects on young students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Learning took a hit during the pandemic and the first nationwide test of students is showing just how much. The Nation’s Report Card and a local organization have put forward a renewed effort to help students recover. Studies show that if students are not...
KCTV 5
Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
KCTV 5
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 2...
KCTV 5
Join Mission Christmas to help Kansas City families in need
Each year, Mission Christmas helps provide meals, clothing and Christmas gifts to Kansas Citians in need. Bill sits down with Dr. Terri Megli to learn how you can help City Union Mission’s work this year. Sponsored by City Union Mission.
KCTV 5
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
KCTV 5
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks &...
KCTV 5
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner
More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village, which they call Holiday Reflections. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov....
KCTV 5
Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?
Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
Medicare 101
Grace sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City to answer your Medicare questions. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KCTV 5
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Last week, we told you about the Johnson County Christmas Bureau putting out a plea to the public. The nonprofit had no place to host its annual holiday shop where tons of donations are given away to people in need. Well, we have an update....
KCTV 5
Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
KCTV 5
KCI expects 350,000 Thanksgiving travelers, preps for stress-test ahead of single-terminal airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCI is expecting upward of 350,000 travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday, a 14 percent increase from 2021. This is the last Thanksgiving before the opening of the new $1.5 billion single-terminal airport, set for a March 2023 launch. Now, the airport wants your help testing the terminal out before it lifts off.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs South student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ is posted
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs South High School student is in custody after posting a threat on social media. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, the student posted “a threat of violence” on social media. The police department and the Blue Springs School District...
KCTV 5
New plan to review Golubski’s old cases is met with criticism
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - We’re learning more about a $1.7 million plan within the Unified Government to review the cases of disgraced retired KCK police detective Roger Golubski. The chief of police, District Attorney Mark Dupree, and the mayor appeared together at a news conference in KCK to...
KCTV 5
Salvation Army will host annual Thanksgiving dinner in different location this year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is going to be hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner in a new location this year. It will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center, which is located at 3800 Linwood Blvd.
KCTV 5
19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
KCTV 5
LGBTQ community in Kansas City reacts to tragedy in Colorado Springs
Fire officials said they also rescued two dogs and a cat in a Kansas City apartment fire. In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
KCTV 5
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
Comments / 0