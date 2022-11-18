Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Atlanta Public Schools named amon 12 districts for Georgia’s new teacher evaluation pilot
ATLANTA—Atlanta Public Schools is one of 12 school districts in Georgia , and the only district in metro Atlanta, selected by the Georgia Department of Education to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession. APS and 11...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County’s Advance In-Person Voting for General Election Runoff to begin Nov. 26
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA – Rockdale voters may cast their ballots during the in-person advance voting period for the General Election Runoff Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Rockdale’s in-person early voting will be held at one location, 1115 West Ave. S.W., Conyers, during the following hours:. Saturday,...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to host virtual webinar: Is the radon level in your home safe?
DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Radon Webinar” on Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to noon and 6 to 7 p.m. Webinar attendees will receive a free radon in air test kit. Registration is required. Registration for class can be found at https://bit.ly/DekalbRadon2022. Many Georgians...
On Common Ground News
Georgia Power seeking contestants for “Light Up the Holidays” contest
ATLANTA – Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual “Light Up the Holidays” contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Library, BOC continue lending hotspot devices to help families who lack internet access
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick and the Board of Commissioners have partnered with tthe DeKalb Library Foundation to continue funding the DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) program that is assisting families who don’t have home internet service. The library system’s “Take Back the Internet Initiative,” a...
On Common Ground News
Chamblee Dunwoody Nerine Waterline repair scheduled Nov. 28, expect water outages in area
DECATUR, GA— Efforts to improve the watershed system throughout DeKalb County continues on Monday, Nov. 28, with the launch of the Chamblee Dunwoody Nerine Waterline Repair. Crews will lower an 8-inch-diameter water transmission main along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. This repair will take place on Monday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, residents and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.
