Rockdale County, GA

DeKalb County Library, BOC continue lending hotspot devices to help families who lack internet access

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick and the Board of Commissioners have partnered with tthe DeKalb Library Foundation to continue funding the DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) program that is assisting families who don’t have home internet service. The library system’s “Take Back the Internet Initiative,” a...
Chamblee Dunwoody Nerine Waterline repair scheduled Nov. 28, expect water outages in area

DECATUR, GA— Efforts to improve the watershed system throughout DeKalb County continues on Monday, Nov. 28, with the launch of the Chamblee Dunwoody Nerine Waterline Repair. Crews will lower an 8-inch-diameter water transmission main along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. This repair will take place on Monday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, residents and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.
