DECATUR, GA— Efforts to improve the watershed system throughout DeKalb County continues on Monday, Nov. 28, with the launch of the Chamblee Dunwoody Nerine Waterline Repair. Crews will lower an 8-inch-diameter water transmission main along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. This repair will take place on Monday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, residents and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO