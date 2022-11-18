Forgot the stuffing? These Pocono grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

Can't find the cranberry? In desperate need of a dessert? You're in luck — several Pocono grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, and some even want to save you some money.

Weis Markets offering 'Inflation Buster' feast for under $30

Weis Markets, a supermarket chain with a hefty presence in the Poconos and northeast Pa., recently announced what is perhaps one of the season's best deals: a full Thanksgiving dinner, including the turkey and fixings for six, for less than $30.

The Inflation Buster Thanksgiving Feast costs $28.77 and includes:

A 14-pound Weis Quality Frozen Turkey, $0.59 a pound with 200 Weis Reward Points: $8.26

Weis Quality Simply Stuffing (six ounces): $1.27

Weis From the Field Celery (full stalk): $1.99

Weis Quality 100% Pure Pumpkin (15-ounce can): $2.19

Mrs. Smith’s 9-inch Flaky Pie Crusts (2 per package): $3.69

Bruce’s Yams (40 ounces): $1.99 with $1-off digital coupon found at weismarkets.com/eCoupons

Weis Quality Gravy (12 ounces): $1.50

Weis Quality Canned Vegetables (5 15-ounce cans): Buy Four, Get One Free $3.40

Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce (14-ounce can): $1.99

Weis Quality Brown & Serve Rolls (12 per package): $2.49

Use your Weis Preferred Shoppers Club card to nab the deal.

“We’re in the business of giving customers more choices, especially around the holidays. That’s why we’re working hard to offer customers a variety of ways to save through our Thanksgiving Rewards, eCoupons and Low, Low Price programs. The Low, Low Price program offers strong values on more than 9,000 grocery, produce and frozen products,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “Our new Inflation Buster Thanksgiving Feast, at less than $30, helps customers save money on their holiday celebrations.”

Weis Thanksgiving Rewards, which began on October 6, help customers qualify for free turkeys, Tofurky products, lasagna and macaroni and cheese or deep discounts on a variety of Weis Markets’ best-selling turkeys, hams and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers earn one rewards point for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases and 100 points for qualifying prescriptions. Customers can also redeem rewards points for gas discounts.

Weis hours and locations in the Poconos

Thanksgiving Day hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations: Tannersville, Mount Pocono, Stroudsburg, East Stroudsburg, Brodheadsville, Hawley, Hamlin, Dingmans Ferry; and in the Lehigh Valley. For more information and how to find your store, go to weismarkets.com/stores .

GIANT supermarkets hosting virtual classes for holidays

GIANT shoppers can get in on holiday fun while making healthy choices by joining the supermarket chain's dieticians for a series of online workshops.

“From the hustle and bustle of holiday gatherings to relaxing nights by the fire, let The GIANT Company dietitians inspire you with just the right nosh for any type of celebration,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “From holiday boards to impress your guests, to cooking with your mini chefs, there’s plenty of fun to be had together in the kitchen and around the table this time of the year.”

All classes are free to attend— but advanced registration is required for each class (head to thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com to secure your spot). A complete listing of all virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire class.

Classes range from healthy baking, to holiday produce, and more.

GIANT hours and locations in the Poconos

Thanksgiving Day hours: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations: Bartonsville, East Stroudsburg, Lehighton, Wind Gap, Scranton. For more locations and info, go to: giantfoodstores.com .

Other grocery stores in the Poconos, northeast Pa. and Lehigh Valley

ShopRite stores in Monroe County

Billy's Mount Pocono ShopRite: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

ShopRite Stroudsburg: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville and the ShopRite store in Matamoras are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Be sure to contact your local ShopRite store, as hours may vary.

Key Food in Milford

Thanksgiving Day hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 501 West Harford Street, Milford. For more information, go to keyfood.com/store .

Wegman's in northeast Pa., Lehigh Valley

Thanksgiving Day hours: Locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, and reopen on Friday, November 25 at 6 a.m.

Locations: Easton, Bethlehem, Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton. To learn more, head to wegmans.com .

Whole foods in Allentown

Thanksgiving Day hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 750 North Krocks Road, Suite 301, Allentown

