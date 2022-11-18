Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It Seems Odd Two States Drink More Beer Than North Dakota.
Fine, we'll take a look at your silly survey. New Hampshire? Really?
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
kvrr.com
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
thefmextra.com
Prairie Public broadcasts with a regional accent
In its 63 years on the air, Prairie Public Broadcasting has brought the world to our slice of the Upper Midwest — first from its headquarters in Fargo-Moorhead, and now through its own network of satellite stations across much of the Upper Midwest. Its signals carry its cultural, entertainment and educational programs across the borders as well, crossing the Red River to the Minnesota side and, via cable systems, to Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
People couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
KFYR-TV
ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week. Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Company unsuccessful in retrieving emails of former ND Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A company hired by the North Dakota State Information Technology department was unable to recover the thousands of deleted emails of former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. In a four-page report, Planet Technologies said it attempted four methods...
The Best Christmas Decorated Towns In North Dakota
Towns that go above & beyond to celebrate Christmas in North Dakota.
Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office, a department $2 million over budget. The emails were deleted by Stenehjem's administrative assistant shortly after Stenehjem died suddenly in...
North Dakotans among the fastest talkers in the nation, survey says
North Dakotans are fast talkers, based on a recent data survey. According to language learning website Preply, North Dakotans, in normal conversation, speak about 5.29 syllables per second.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0