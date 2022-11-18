ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbow Lake, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
willmarradio.com

Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake

(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
CASSELTON, ND
thefmextra.com

Prairie Public broadcasts with a regional accent

In its 63 years on the air, Prairie Public Broadcasting has brought the world to our slice of the Upper Midwest — first from its headquarters in Fargo-Moorhead, and now through its own network of satellite stations across much of the Upper Midwest. Its signals carry its cultural, entertainment and educational programs across the borders as well, crossing the Red River to the Minnesota side and, via cable systems, to Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba.
FARGO, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report

(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week. Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.
ASHLEY, ND
kfgo.com

Company unsuccessful in retrieving emails of former ND Attorney General

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A company hired by the North Dakota State Information Technology department was unable to recover the thousands of deleted emails of former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. In a four-page report, Planet Technologies said it attempted four methods...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office, a department $2 million over budget. The emails were deleted by Stenehjem's administrative assistant shortly after Stenehjem died suddenly in...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy